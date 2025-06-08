The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Portugal triumph on penalties to beat Spain in Nations League final
RUBEN NEVES SCORED the decisive spot kick as Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Sunday in Munich to claim their second Nations League title.
Portugal twice went behind in regulation time but twice fought back to level the scores.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second equaliser, before being subbed off with cramp before extra time.
– © AFP 2025
More to follow…
