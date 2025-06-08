Advertisement
More Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his equaliser during normal time. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeall the way

Portugal triumph on penalties to beat Spain in Nations League final

Roberto Martinez’s side won 5-3 in the shootout.
10.52pm, 8 Jun 2025
4

RUBEN NEVES SCORED the decisive spot kick as Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Sunday in Munich to claim their second Nations League title.

Portugal twice went behind in regulation time but twice fought back to level the scores.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second equaliser, before being subbed off with cramp before extra time.

– © AFP 2025

More to follow…

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie