Harrington-trained Jetz claims victory from small field at Navan

Jessica Harrington’s horse prevailed in the 3.25pm feature.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 10:15 PM
https://the42.ie/4521636
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JETZ CLAIMED VICTORY at the Coral Double Your Cheltenham Winnings First Race Every Day Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan today.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Jetz (11-8) took the win in the 3.25pm race under pressure from Benruben, while the 9-10 favourite Duca De Thaix finished in third.

Just four runners went to post in the Grade Three feature.

“That was grand. I only declared him when I saw there were so few in it,” said Harrington afterwards.

“Paul said he’s very leery in front, and looks at everything, but he did it well. He said once he jumped the first fence he jumped super.

“I don’t know where he’ll go. He’s in at Cheltenham, but I don’t think he’ll go there.”

