SGA breaks NBA record with 127th consecutive 20-point game

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER broke the NBA record for consecutive 20-point games by delivering his 127th in a row on Thursday in Oklahoma City’s 104-102 home win over the Boston Celtics.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on sizzling 13-of-18 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-5 from three-point range, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line while adding nine assists, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win and that’s all that was on my mind,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, having equalled the record against Denver City on Monday.

“I would have given the record for the W any day of the week. I’m glad we won and I got the record.”

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player eclipsed the 63-year-old mark of 126 set by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain when he sank a 20-foot jump shot from the top of the key with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Advertisement

That gave the 27-year-old Canadian guard 21 points for the game and lifted the reigning NBA champion Thunder level with Boston at 69-69.

The game was decided by Chet Holmgren’s two free throws with 0.8 of a second remaining after being fouled on a rebound, which gave the Thunder the final margin.

Boston had a final chance but Payton Pritchard missed a shot at the buzzer.

The Thunder improved to an NBA-best 52-15 with their seventh consecutive victory, dropping the Celtics to 43-23.

“I’ve been trying to reach my ultimate goal, which is hoisting the trophy,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“Because that’s all I focus on, everything else takes care of itself. I look up and I’ve accomplished a few things.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s streak began on November 1, 2024, and since then he has averaged 35.5 points and shot 53.5 percent.

In the streak, Gilgeous-Alexander has delivered all five of his career 50-point games, 18 40-point performances and 85 30-point games.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points in the first half, putting himself on the brink of NBA history as the second half began.

He missed a three-point attempt but was later fouled on a drive to the basket and made two free throws to pull within one point of the milestone, setting the stage for his breakthrough basket.

Gilgeous-Alexander was unhappy with only 10 points in the first quarter.

“I was having a terrible game to that point,” he said.

“I didn’t like how I started. I started sluggish. I wanted to focus on getting the car back on the road and make sure we walked out of here with a W.”

– © AFP 2026