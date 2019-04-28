This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leonard's 45 points sees Raptors draw first blood against 76ers while Nuggets outlast Spurs

Toronto eased to victory in Saturday’s opener against Philadelphia thanks to Kawhi Leonard’s 45 points and 11 rebounds.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 8:13 AM
50 minutes ago 295 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609806
Leonard looks for the shot as Ben Simmons defends during the second half.
Image: Frank Gunn
Leonard looks for the shot as Ben Simmons defends during the second half.
Leonard looks for the shot as Ben Simmons defends during the second half.
Image: Frank Gunn

KAWHI LEONARD STARRED as the Toronto Raptors outclassed the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, while Denver Nuggets reached the second round after topping the San Antonio Spurs.

Toronto eased to a 108-95 victory in Saturday’s opener against Philadelphia thanks to Leonard’s career-best postseason performance of 45 points and 11 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam chipped in 29 points to be the only other Raptor in double-digits. The two carried the load and had 49 of the team’s 61 first-half points on home court in Toronto.

While Leonard and Siakam’s shots fell, Toronto effectively shut down Philadelphia’s top scorers. Joel Embiid was held to 16 points while Ben Simmons finished with 14 and Jimmy Butler 10. 

The 76ers did not have an answer for the Raptors, who started the game making 13 consecutive field goals in the first quarter to build a lead they would push to 20 at one point in the fourth quarter. 

Source: NBA/YouTube

While the NBA semi-finals have officially started, the first round of the playoffs came to an end following the Nuggets’ 90-86 win against the Spurs.

The Nuggets broke a decade-long streak of failing to win a playoff series by edging the Spurs courtesy of Nikola Jokic’s triple-double – 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists helping secure a showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jokic, who logged a career high in minutes for a regulation game, shot nine of 26 from the field on top of a tireless defensive performance that shut down Spurs stars.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan were held to 16 and 19 points respectively, while the team’s best player came off the bench. Rudy Gay tried to put the Spurs on his shoulders behind a team-high 21 points.

