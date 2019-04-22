This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 22 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hayward stars with 20 points as Celtics sweep Pacers out of playoffs, while Warriors and Raptors both roll on

Sunday night saw the Boston Celtics, Golden State and Toronto each take commanding leads.

By AFP Monday 22 Apr 2019, 9:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,233 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4602201
Hayward dribbles past Wesley Matthews during the third quarter.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Hayward dribbles past Wesley Matthews during the third quarter.
Hayward dribbles past Wesley Matthews during the third quarter.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE BOSTON CELTICS swept their way past Indiana, while the Golden State and Toronto registered road victories over Orlando and the Los Angeles Clippers to take commanding leads in their first round playoff series on Sunday.

Gordon Hayward scored a team-high 20 points as the Celtics defeated Indiana 110-106 on Sunday to complete a first-round NBA playoff sweep of the host Pacers.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson steered the Warriors to victory over the Clippers 113-105, and Kawhi Leonard put on a show as the Raptors routed Orlando 107-85, putting division winners Golden State and Toronto up 3-1 in their series and on the brink of advancing to the next round.

Here’s the deal for the Magic and the Clippers. There have been 11 teams to successfully rally from a 3-1 series deficit in a best-of-seven series, and of those, only three pulled it off by winning a game seven on the road which is what they would have to do.

The Celtics captured their first best-of-seven series sweep since 2011 and advanced to a second-round matchup with either the Milwaukee Bucks or Detroit Pistons.

“Any time you 4-0 a team, you feel great,” Hayward said. “We’re going to heal up a little bit and be ready for the next round.”

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers Kyrie Irving in action against Cory Joseph on Sunday night. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The Bucks, who had the NBA’s best regular-season record, own a 3-0 series edge on Detroit and can complete a sweep of their own on Monday.

Hayward came off the Boston bench to lead seven double-figure scorers, hitting 7-of-9 shots from the floor and all three of his 3-point attempts.

Marcus Morris, another reserve star, scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Celtics, who won despite poor shooting from top stars and 16 turnovers.

Kyrie Irving went 4-of-13 from the floor, 0-of-4 from 3-point range, and finished with 14 points and seven assists while Al Horford was 4-of-19 from the floor, 1-of-6 on 3-pointers, with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“It was a scrappy series, defensive series, physical series,” Hayward said. “Proud of our team for fighting. We fought through it. It was a great team win.”

The Celtics led 73-72 entering the fourth quarter but the Pacers had taken an 82-80 edge when Boston unleashed a critical 15-3 run to seize command.

Elsewhere, Durant scored 33 points and the Warriors who held on to beat the Clippers.

“We came in with that mindset to put our foot on the throttle and not let go,” Thompson said. “We let go in game two and we won’t do that the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that.”

After winning both games in Los Angeles, the Warriors can wrap things up in game five on Wednesday in Oakland.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Thompson scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half for the Warriors. Stephen Curry had an off night shooting 3-for-14, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, and finishing with 12 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 25 points for the Clippers. Danilo Gallinari scored 16 after a scoreless first quarter.

Lou Williams came off the bench to score 12 and Patrick Beverley also had a dozen and a team-high 10 rebounds in the loss. The Warriors have led by at least eight points after the first quarter in every game of the series.

In Orlando, Leonard scored 34 points and the Raptors beat the Magic. Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell each scored 16 for the Raptors, who can advance with a home win in game five on Tuesday.

Aaron Gordon scored 25, Evan Fournier scored 19 and Nikola Vucevic added 11 for the Magic, who committed 17 turnovers that became 21 Toronto points. And now the Magic’s season and the Clippers are squarely on the brink.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie