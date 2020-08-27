NBA postpones another round of games, eyes Friday restart

THE NBA THIS evening confirmed the postponement of tonight’s round of play-off games, but the league is “hopeful” of resuming play tomorrow or Saturday.

NBA executive vice president Mike Bass said in a statement that no post-season games would take place for a second straight day.

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled,” Bass said.

“We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.”

The decision followed Wednesday’s refusal to play by the Milwaukee Bucks in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

In an unsurprising development, Donald Trump moved to criticise the league and its TV ratings.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA,” he told reporters in Washington.

“They’ve become like a political organisation, and that’s not a good thing.”