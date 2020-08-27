This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 August, 2020
NBA postpones another round of games, eyes Friday restart

Donald Trump, meanwhile, says he doesn’t know much about the protest and criticised the league’s TV ratings.

By AFP Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 9:10 PM
13 minutes ago
Image: Ashley Landis
Image: Ashley Landis

THE NBA THIS evening confirmed the postponement of tonight’s round of play-off games, but the league is “hopeful” of resuming play tomorrow or Saturday.

NBA executive vice president Mike Bass said in a statement that no post-season games would take place for a second straight day.

“NBA playoff games for today will not be played as scheduled,” Bass said.

“We are hopeful to resume games either Friday or Saturday.”

The decision followed Wednesday’s refusal to play by the Milwaukee Bucks in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

In an unsurprising development, Donald Trump moved to criticise the league and its TV ratings.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA,” he told reporters in Washington. 

“They’ve become like a political organisation, and that’s not a good thing.”

AFP

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

