BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 31 March 2021
Advertisement

Clippers hot streak snapped while Japan star drops 30 in Wizards loss

The Phoenix Suns moved to six wins from their last seven starts after downing the Atlanta Hawks.

By Press Association Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 8:02 AM
22 minutes ago 196 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5397073
Kawhi Leonard draws a foul from Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Kawhi Leonard draws a foul from Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle.
Kawhi Leonard draws a foul from Orlando Magic guard Chasson Randle.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE ORLANDO MAGIC mounted a fourth-quarter fightback to snap the Los Angeles Clippers’ six-game winning streak with a 103-96 triumph.

Orlando snatched the lead late in the fourth as they went on a 17-3 run to finish the game against a side seeming to struggle after playing five times in the last seven days.

Rui Hachimura backed up a night after scoring 26 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers to tie his career-high effort of 30 as his Washington Wizards fell 114-104 to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Japanese was set up throughout the game by Russell Westbrook, who became the third player in NBA history to have consecutive games with at least 20 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists (22, 15, 14).

The Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers could not recover from a slow start against the Denver Nuggets.

Philadelphia fell behind by 25 points in the first half, with Jamal Murray top-scoring for Denver with 30 points en route to the 104-95 victory.

The Phoenix Suns moved to six wins from their last seven starts with a 117-110 effort over the Atlanta Hawks.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Suns, who sit second in the Western Conference, had to hustle at the end after they let a 16-point lead slip and saw the Hawks’ Trae Young shoot two free-throws to level at 103-all with three minutes and 31 seconds remaining.

The home side were safe, though, three minutes later when Jae Crowder collected four after he was fouled while successfully shooting a three-pointer that took his side ahead by seven.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie