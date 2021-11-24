Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 24 November 2021
New York Knicks hold off Los Angeles Lakers fightback to seal victory

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat staged a late comeback to see off the lowly Detroit Pistons.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 8:07 AM
24 minutes ago 120 Views 0 Comments
The Knicks defeated a Lebron-less Lakers side.
A LOS ANGELES Lakers side without the suspended LeBron James fought back from a 25-point deficit before going on to lose 106-100 to the New York Knicks.

New York started quickly at Madison Square Garden and an Alec Burks free throw put them 54-29 up in the second quarter.

The Lakers pulled level late in the third but Immanuel Quickley scored 12 points in the fourth to seal the victory for New York.

Russell Westbrook was the top scorer for LA with 31, while Eric Fournier claimed 26 and Julius Randle added 20 for the Knicks.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Reggie Jackson and Paul George both scored three-pointers in the last five seconds to force overtime against the Dallas Mavericks.

But LA only managed a single point in the extra five minutes as Dallas claimed a 112-104 triumph with Kristaps Porzingis recording 30 and Luka Doncic adding 26.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat staged a late comeback to see off the lowly Detroit Pistons 100-92 with Tyler Herro impressing with 31 points.

A big fourth-quarter for the second-placed Heat had them outscoring their opponents 33-16 to condemn the Pistons to their third-straight loss.

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled away late in the second quarter en route to a 119-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets, with CJ McCollum top scoring with 32.

Denver conceded 16 points without reply as Portland took the lead and pressed on towards half-time, while Damian Lillard scored 25 and Norman Powell contributed 15 to the win.

