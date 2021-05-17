BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

The 33-year-old is the NBA’s oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan achieved the feat aged 35 in 1998.

By Press Association Monday 17 May 2021, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 567 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5439277
Scoring star: Steph Curry.
Image: Jeff Chiu
Scoring star: Steph Curry.
Scoring star: Steph Curry.
Image: Jeff Chiu

STEPH CURRY CLINCHED the Western Conference’s eighth seed – and this season’s scoring title – as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 113-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry, 33, dropped 46 points in the runaway win to become the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan achieved the feat aged 35 in 1998, with an average of 32 points per game.

The victory saw the Warriors wrap up eighth spot, while Memphis finish the regular season in ninth.

The Washington Wizards completed the stellar late turnaround of their season by locking up eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

After starting the year 17-32 and seemingly no chance of making the playoffs, the Wizards ended the year 17-7 to finish ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday.

Washington now look forward to a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics to determine the seventh seed, while the Hornets and Pacers collide in the other play-in fixture, with the eventual eighth seed going on to meet the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, who ended their regular season by defeating the Orlando Magic 128-117.

The New York Knicks outlasted the Celtics 96-92 on the back of 22 points from RJ Barrett to clinch fourth spot in the east.

It marks New York’s best finish since they earned the second seed in 2013.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Utah Jazz wrapped up the top seed in the west with a dominant 121-99 win over the Sacramento Kings.

They finished the season just one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who sealed second place by eking past the play-in bound San Antonio Spurs 123-121.

Meanwhile in the east, the Brooklyn Nets also finished just one game behind the conference leaders after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109.

The Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers rounded out the winners on the final day of the regular season.

Source: NBA/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie