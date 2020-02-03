This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He gives us unbelievable support' - Stand-in Critchley defends Klopp over FA Cup replay stance

The Liverpool U23 coach says there is no doubting the German’s commitment.

By The42 Team Monday 3 Feb 2020, 5:36 PM
55 minutes ago 1,217 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4991122
Jurgen Klopp during the initial, 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town.
NEIL CRITCHLEY IS unsure if Jurgen Klopp will have any input during Tuesday’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town but has expressed his gratitude for the support the German gives Liverpool’s youngsters.

Klopp has put Under-23s manager Critchley in charge of the fourth-round clash at Anfield and none of the Reds’ senior squad will feature as the game falls within the top-flight’s inaugural mid-season break.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund boss has come in for criticism both for delegating his duties to Critchley and only making “the kids” available after Shrewsbury came from two down to draw 2-2 and force a replay of the initial tie. 

Critchley, who oversaw a 5-0 EFL Cup quarter-final thrashing at Aston Villa when the first team were on Club World Cup duty in December, defended Klopp on the eve of the match against the League One side.

“I think the manager has made it quite clear with the statement and what he said prior to the game,” he said.

“He gives myself, the staff, the players unbelievable support. I can speak to him whenever I like when I’m down here, he supports the young players unbelievably well – as he’s shown so far this season.

“So his presence, even if he isn’t there, is always felt by our younger players and by myself. I always think maybe one per cent that came into his thinking the way we played against Aston Villa, maybe thought the boys deserved an opportunity.”

Critchley gave little away when asked if he will speak to Klopp on the night of the game.

“I don’t know, I don’t need to think about that at the moment,” he added. “He did during the Aston Villa game, because he felt it was the right thing to do.

“We shall see, but I won’t want to divulge too much information what we are going to do before and at half-time, because I can’t guarantee that, I never know.”

After Tuesday’s game Liverpool are not in action again until a Premier League clash with Norwich at Carrow Road on 15 February.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

