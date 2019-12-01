This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 December, 2019
Kilcoo 0-1 Naomh Conaill 0-2

The Donegal side move ahead.

Nemo Rangers 0-1 Clonmel Commercials 0-1

Jason Lonergan sends over a free for Clonmel and Luke Connolly replies from play for Nemo.

Kilcoo 0-1 Naomh Conaill 0-1

3 mins – Ciaran Thompson pops over a free to bring them level.

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-2 St Mullins 0-2

4 mins – We’re all square after the opening few minutes.

Kilcoo 0-1 Naomh Conaill 0-0

The favourites take the lead early on.

Welcome to today’s live club GAA coverage. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on:

Ulster club SFC final
Naomh Conaill (Donegal) v Kilcoo (Down), Healy Park, 2pm - TG4 (live coverage)

Munster club SFC final
Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Nemo Rangers (Cork), Fraher Field, 2pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)

Leinster club SHC final
Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v St Mullins (Carlow), MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)

