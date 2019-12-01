Three big senior provincial deciders are up for decision today.
Liveblog
Kilcoo 0-2 Naomh Conaill 0-2
Eugene Branagan brings the Down champions level. There’s a good pace to this game early on.
Cúilín iontach do @NaomhConaillGAA !!@donegalgaa @UlsterGAA #TheToughest #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/Q9ON2fqLae— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 1, 2019
Kilcoo 0-1 Naomh Conaill 0-2
The Donegal side move ahead.
Nemo Rangers 0-1 Clonmel Commercials 0-1
Jason Lonergan sends over a free for Clonmel and Luke Connolly replies from play for Nemo.
Kilcoo 0-1 Naomh Conaill 0-1
3 mins – Ciaran Thompson pops over a free to bring them level.
Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-2 St Mullins 0-2
4 mins – We’re all square after the opening few minutes.
Kilcoo 0-1 Naomh Conaill 0-0
The favourites take the lead early on.
Welcome to today’s live club GAA coverage. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on:
Ulster club SFC final
Naomh Conaill (Donegal) v Kilcoo (Down), Healy Park, 2pm - TG4 (live coverage)
Munster club SFC final
Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Nemo Rangers (Cork), Fraher Field, 2pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)
Leinster club SHC final
Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v St Mullins (Carlow), MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)
