Connolly points the way as Nemo land Munster title with win over Clonmel

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 0-14

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) 0-6

THIS TIME THERE was to be no stunning drama at the finish, no repeat of Nemo Rangers being swiped down at the line as they prepared to grasp the trophy.

Luke Connolly in action against Clonmel's Danny Madigan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Memories of the late heartbreak they suffered in Mallow four years ago may have hovered over the camp of the Cork champions entering this Munster final but they were clinical and polished enough to ensure they would not be caught again by Clonmel Commercials.

They looked clued in to their assignment from the off here. Clonmel posted the opening point of the game, Jason Lonergan tapping over a free after Michael Quinlivan advertised his threat when making a run that yielded a foul. But thereafter Nemo bossed the opening period, restricting Clonmel to just two further scores and reeling off seven themselves.

It was a similar tale in the second half, Nemo’s grip never wavered on this game as they shut down the Clonmel points of strength and the points flowed at the other end. Luke Connolly supplied 0-7 of that tally, five stylish efforts from play and found his range to push Nemo into an unassailable advantage.

They had seven different scorers throughout and it was apparent as the second half drifted on that Barry O’Driscoll would be captaining the club to a remarkable 17th Munster senior crown.

Clonmel's MIchael Quinlivan in action against Nemo's Stephen Cronin. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Nemo’s attack may be populated with players that have Cork senior records but it was an All-Ireland U20 winner who showed up brightly as the game unfolded early on. Mark Cronin’s movement was sharp and his positioning clever. He was fouled twice in quick succession for converted frees – one of which he despatched himself and Connolly slotted the other – while he also nailed another placed balls and was central to some slick Nemo offensive passages.

Connolly posted a trio of points as well and could have embellished his tally with a goal. Michael O’Reilly was equal to his drive in the 9th minute as he soundly beat the ball away and another palmed effort from Connolly crept over the bar rather than just dropping under.

Quinlivan shifted between a midfield berth and a couple of yards from Micheál Aodh Martin’s goalmouth but generally he was well policed by Nemo and Clonmel’s wayward kick-passing was a hindrance for them. Séamus Kennedy charged forward on a few occasions, clipping over a super score before the break, but the 0-7 to 0-3 interval deficit was a fair reflection of the half Commercials had endured.

Clonmel needed a brisk scoring spree at the start of the second half or a goal to ignite proceedings. Instead they could only muster three points after the interval courtesy of Jack Kennedy (45), Ross Peters (50) and a Quinlivan free in the finale. Nemo got plenty cover back to aid their rearguard and ensured they would keep a clean sheet while Connolly spearheaded the scoring drive.

The Cork kingpins now look forward to an All-Ireland semi-final date with Corofin, an early January showdown in a repeat of the 2018 Croke Park decider.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: Luke Connolly 0-7 (0-2f), Mark Cronin 0-3 (0-3f), Conor Horgan, Kevin O’Donovan, Paul Kerrigan, Barry O’Driscoll, Kevin Fulignati 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonmel Commercials: Ross Peters 0-2, Michael Quinlivan (0-1f), Jack Kennedy, Séamus Kennedy, Jason Lonergan (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Nemo Rangers

1. Micheál Aodh Martin

2. Briain Murphy

3. Aidan O’Reilly

4. Alan Cronin

5. Kevin O’Donovan

6. Stephen Cronin

7. Jack Horgan

8. Alan O’Donovan

9. James McDermott

14. Barry O’Driscoll

11. Paul Kerrigan

12. Colin O’Brien

13. Mark Cronin

10. Luke Connolly

15. Conor Horgan

Subs

19. Ciaran Dalton for O’Brien (50)

20. Kevin Fulignati for O’Driscoll (58)

24. Ronan Dalton for Jack Horgan (63)

29. Brian Twomey for Conor Horgan (63)

30. Kieran Histon for Murphy (63)

Clonmel Commercials

1. Michael O’Reilly

2. Danny Madigan

3. Liam Ryan

4. Cathal McGeever

5. Jamie Peters

7. Kevin Fahey

22. Conal Kennedy

6. Seamus Kennedy

8. Jack Kennedy

20. Kevin Harney

14. Michael Quinlivan

12. Ross Peters

13. Jason Lonergan

11. Colman Kennedy

15. Sean O’Connor

Subs

9. Padraic Looram for Colman Kennedy (half-time)

24. Ryan Lambe for Conal Kennedy (40)

10. Richie Gunne for Peters (54)

17. Donal Lynch for Madigan (58)

19. Michael Murphy for Harney (64)

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)

