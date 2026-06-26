Netherlands finish top with win over Tunisia, Japan and Sweden share points in Dallas

Results – World Cup Group F

Tunisia 1-3 Netherlands

Japan 1-1 Sweden

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THE NETHERLANDS FINISHED the World Cup group stage on top of Group F as they chalked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Tunisia in Kansas City, avoiding a last 32 clash with Brazil to set up a meeting with Morocco instead.

Japan and Sweden booked their places in the knockout phase as they drew 1-1 in their final Group F clash in Dallas.

The point sends Japan through in second place behind the Netherlands with Sweden top of the third-place teams, dealing another blow to Scotland’s hopes of reaching the last 32.

The Dutch started at a red-hot pace in their game, taking just seven minutes to establish a 2-0 lead.

Ronald Koeman’s side went ahead in the third minute courtesy of an Ellyes Skhiri own goal, after he lashed out at a cross and inadvertently tipped the ball into the back of his own net.

Brian Brobbey doubled the advantage minutes later, turning home Virgil van Dijk’s headed knockdown from a free-kick.

🇹🇳 0-2 🇳🇱



Dutch domination early on now as Brian Brobbey fires home his third goal of the World Cup



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The Netherlands looked comfortable holding onto their advantage, but were snapped awake early in the second half when a Tunisia corner found Hazem Mastouri, who duly headed it into the bottom-left corner.

🇹🇳 1-2 🇳🇱



Tunisia have life here; Hazem Mastouri heads one in from a corner to get Tunisia back in the game.



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The response from the Dutch was almost immediate, Jan Paul van Hecke restoring their advantage with a headed corner of his own.

🇹🇳 1-3 🇳🇱



Van Hecke gives the Netherlands their third of the night as they continue to cruise in Kansas City



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Tunisia had some sporadic chances from there, but were ultimately unable to trouble the scoreline any further as they headed out without a point and the Dutch cruised into the last 32.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman declared himself “happy”, saying: “I wanted first place in the group, and we finished that way.

“I think it had to do with the fact that we went 2-0 up very quickly. That can be a problem against a stronger opponent and Morocco are an attacking team.”

Ronald Koeman. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Japan-Sweden

In the Dallas game, Celtic’s Daizen Maeda headed wide for Japan in a first half of few clear chances, Japan gradually getting on top without delivering the decisive final ball.

Yukinari Sugawara drove in a low shot which was easily dealt with by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom with nobody able to get on the end of Keito Nakamura’s cross after he had beaten Alexander Bernhardsson.

Alexander Isak in action for Sweden. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The game opened up after the break, Widell Zetterstrom producing an excellent save to keep out a volley from the unmarked Ayase Ueda, although the offside flag went up.

But the Swedish goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Japan taking the lead after 55 minutes, Maeda rounding off a sweeping move which saw Ritsu Doan exchange passes with Ueda before sliding a pass through the Swedish defence.

🇯🇵 1-0 🇸🇪



MAEDAAAAAAAA! JAPAN OPEN THE SCORING HEAR IN TEXAS



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Japan’s lead lasted just six minutes, Newcastle’s Anthony Elanga cutting in from the right and curling a low strike past Zion Suzuki and inside the far post.

🇯🇵 1-1 🇸🇪



TAKE A BOW ANTHONY ELANGA. WHAT A STRIKE



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Suzuki kept out a good strike from Alexander Isak two minutes later and kept out efforts from the Liverpool striker and Elanga in stoppage time as Sweden applied late pressure.

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