BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

New dates announced for postponed Pro14 fixtures involving Irish provinces

Munster, Leinster and Connacht have all received fresh fixture details from competition organisers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,673 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5313051
Five fixtures in the Pro14 have been rescheduled.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Five fixtures in the Pro14 have been rescheduled.
Five fixtures in the Pro14 have been rescheduled.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

DETAILS OF RESCHEDULED games involving three of the four Irish sides have been confirmed today by Guinness Pro14 organisers.

Both Munster and Leinster are set for outings on the last weekend in January, while each of the first two weekends in February will see Connacht in action.

On Saturday, 30 January, Munster will be in Italy to face Benetton, with Leinster travelling to Wales for a clash with Scarlets.

Dragons will play host to Connacht on Friday, 5 February. Eight days later, Andy Friend’s side welcome Ospreys to Galway.

The provinces’ fixtures were postponed earlier in the season due to Covid-19 cases reported in the opposing camps.

A new date – Friday, 12 February – has also been set for Dragons’ home game against Edinburgh.

Other postponed games, including the meeting of Munster and Leinster that was scrapped on St Stephen’s Day, will be allocated new dates “in due course”. 

The creation of fixture lists for Rounds 12 to 16, as well as for the Rainbow Cup, is a work in progress. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rescheduled Guinness Pro14 fixtures

Saturday, 30 January
Benetton v Munster (5pm)
Scarlets v Leinster (7.35pm)

Friday, 5 February
Dragons v Connacht (7.35pm)

Friday, 12 February
Dragons v Edinburgh (7.35pm)

Saturday, 13 February
Connacht v Ospreys (7.35pm)

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie