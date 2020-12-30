New dates announced for postponed Pro14 fixtures involving Irish provinces

Five fixtures in the Pro14 have been rescheduled.

DETAILS OF RESCHEDULED games involving three of the four Irish sides have been confirmed today by Guinness Pro14 organisers.

Both Munster and Leinster are set for outings on the last weekend in January, while each of the first two weekends in February will see Connacht in action.

On Saturday, 30 January, Munster will be in Italy to face Benetton, with Leinster travelling to Wales for a clash with Scarlets.

Dragons will play host to Connacht on Friday, 5 February. Eight days later, Andy Friend’s side welcome Ospreys to Galway.

The provinces’ fixtures were postponed earlier in the season due to Covid-19 cases reported in the opposing camps.

A new date – Friday, 12 February – has also been set for Dragons’ home game against Edinburgh.

Other postponed games, including the meeting of Munster and Leinster that was scrapped on St Stephen’s Day, will be allocated new dates “in due course”.

The creation of fixture lists for Rounds 12 to 16, as well as for the Rainbow Cup, is a work in progress.

Rescheduled Guinness Pro14 fixtures

Saturday, 30 January

Benetton v Munster (5pm)

Scarlets v Leinster (7.35pm)

Friday, 5 February

Dragons v Connacht (7.35pm)

Friday, 12 February

Dragons v Edinburgh (7.35pm)

Saturday, 13 February

Connacht v Ospreys (7.35pm)