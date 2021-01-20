BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

New deal at Newcastle United for 'talented' Ireland international Clark

The 31-year-old defender has committed the next two years of his career to the Premier League club.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 5:32 PM
37 minutes ago 783 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5330649
Ciaran Clark is staying with Newcastle United.
Image: Newcastle United FC
Ciaran Clark is staying with Newcastle United.
Ciaran Clark is staying with Newcastle United.
Image: Newcastle United FC

CIARAN CLARK HAS extended his commitment to Newcastle United until 2023 by signing a new two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who made his 100th appearance for the Magpies earlier this month, has been on the books at St James’ Park since making the move from Aston Villa in 2016.

“It’s a brilliant feeling and I’m delighted that I’ve managed to get it signed,” the Republic of Ireland defender said of his new deal.

“My contract was ending in the summer. For me, I was trying to stay more focused on the games, getting back involved this season and trying to play games, and I’ve managed to do that over the last few weeks.

“To be back playing was the real aim for me, then the contract has followed, so I’m delighted to concentrate now on the next couple of years.”

Since returning to the starting line-up in November following his recovery from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nine months, Clark hasn’t missed a minute of Premier League action for his club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who’s under increasing pressure amid a run of poor results and performances, said: “I’m delighted Ciaran has signed a new deal.

“First and foremost, he is a very talented defender and he gives us great balance as a naturally left-footed centre-half. He has also become a very consistent performer and I’m pleased to see his hard work and commitment rewarded.”

Newcastle, who are 15th in the Premier League, are on a nine-match winless run in all competitions.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie