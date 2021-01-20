New deal at Newcastle United for 'talented' Ireland international Clark

CIARAN CLARK HAS extended his commitment to Newcastle United until 2023 by signing a new two-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who made his 100th appearance for the Magpies earlier this month, has been on the books at St James’ Park since making the move from Aston Villa in 2016.

“It’s a brilliant feeling and I’m delighted that I’ve managed to get it signed,” the Republic of Ireland defender said of his new deal.

“My contract was ending in the summer. For me, I was trying to stay more focused on the games, getting back involved this season and trying to play games, and I’ve managed to do that over the last few weeks.

“To be back playing was the real aim for me, then the contract has followed, so I’m delighted to concentrate now on the next couple of years.”

Since returning to the starting line-up in November following his recovery from an ankle injury that sidelined him for nine months, Clark hasn’t missed a minute of Premier League action for his club.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who’s under increasing pressure amid a run of poor results and performances, said: “I’m delighted Ciaran has signed a new deal.

“First and foremost, he is a very talented defender and he gives us great balance as a naturally left-footed centre-half. He has also become a very consistent performer and I’m pleased to see his hard work and commitment rewarded.”

Newcastle, who are 15th in the Premier League, are on a nine-match winless run in all competitions.