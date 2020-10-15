Dublin unveil new jersey ahead of 2020 GAA Championships

DUBLIN HAVE UNVEILED their brand-new sky blue strip ahead of the return of inter-county GAA action this weekend.

The O’Neills’ design was launched today and will be worn by the county teams in all four codes from underage up to senior and masters level.

According to the kit release blurb:

The new-look jersey is true to the traditional sky-blue Dublin colour, however some new innovations have been implemented for the 2020 jerseyFeatures include an innovative new silicone horizontal three stripe design, as well as both player and fan-favourite details. This includes the return of an open neck collar with pinstripe detail and a choice of fits to suit all fans.

The jersey goes on sale today priced from €70 for adults.

And here’s how it looks:

