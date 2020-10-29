A return to Umbro and no sponsor as new Ireland home and away jerseys released

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s new home and away kits for the men’s and women’s teams have been released today.

Aine O'Gorman, Shane Duffy and Adam Idah in the home strip. Source: Umbro Ireland Twitter

Umbro is returning as manufacturer of all the national teams from underage levels through to senior with kit, training apparel and equipment from next month — replacing New Balance.

Managing Director of JACC Sports Distributors Jonathan Courtenay has confirmed to The42 that the sponsor-free jerseys will be available for supporters to buy. The FAI’s sponsorship with mobile provider 3 ended in July and no announcement has been made on a successor.

The range will also include bespoke women’s jerseys for the first time.

The senior men’s side are set to wear the new kit in a friendly with England at Wembley on 12 November, while Vera Pauw’s outfit will don their new jerseys against Germany in their final Euro 2022 qualifier.

“We are delighted to bring the world famous Umbro double diamond logo back to the Irish national team shirts, especially as Umbro and the FAI have such a storied history in both the 1960s and then again between 1994 and 2017,” says Courtenay.

The away kit. Source: Umbro Ireland Twitter

“Ireland boast some of the most passionate and loyal supporters in the world and we look forward to creating new product that the players and fans alike will be proud to wear.

“We are also excited to be introducing bespoke women’s kits for the first time and we wish Vera Pauw’s team all the best in their upcoming European Championship fixture against Germany. All of the new kit for both men and women can be purchased from faishop.com and Intersport Elverys from 5 November.”

Republic of Ireland’s Áine O’Gorman added:

It’s a great step forward that we have our own women’s fit and women’s range for the Ireland teams. It’s a different look to the men’s kit and hopefully we can do the business in it.”

The new Ireland kits are available to pre-order from midday today on the FAI shop here.

