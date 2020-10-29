BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Advertisement

A return to Umbro and no sponsor as new Ireland home and away jerseys released

The range also includes bespoke women’s shirts for the first time.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 10:21 AM
20 minutes ago 1,114 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5247989

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s new home and away kits for the men’s and women’s teams have been released today.

Ireland home umbro Aine O'Gorman, Shane Duffy and Adam Idah in the home strip. Source: Umbro Ireland Twitter

Umbro is returning as manufacturer of all the national teams from underage levels through to senior with kit, training apparel and equipment from next month — replacing New Balance.

Managing Director of JACC Sports Distributors Jonathan Courtenay has confirmed to The42 that the sponsor-free jerseys will be available for supporters to buy. The FAI’s sponsorship with mobile provider 3 ended in July and no announcement has been made on a successor.  

The range will also include bespoke women’s jerseys for the first time.

The senior men’s side are set to wear the new kit in a friendly with England at Wembley on 12 November, while Vera Pauw’s outfit will don their new jerseys against Germany in their final Euro 2022 qualifier.

“We are delighted to bring the world famous Umbro double diamond logo back to the Irish national team shirts, especially as Umbro and the FAI have such a storied history in both the 1960s and then again between 1994 and 2017,” says Courtenay.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland away The away kit. Source: Umbro Ireland Twitter

“Ireland boast some of the most passionate and loyal supporters in the world and we look forward to creating new product that the players and fans alike will be proud to wear.

“We are also excited to be introducing bespoke women’s kits for the first time and we wish Vera Pauw’s team all the best in their upcoming European Championship fixture against Germany. All of the new kit for both men and women can be purchased from faishop.com and Intersport Elverys from 5 November.”

Republic of Ireland’s Áine O’Gorman added:

It’s a great step forward that we have our own women’s fit and women’s range for the Ireland teams. It’s a different look to the men’s kit and hopefully we can do the business in it.”

The new Ireland kits are available to pre-order from midday today on the FAI shop here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie