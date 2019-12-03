This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Grace shuns interest from abroad to sign new three-year deal with Shamrock Rovers

The defender, who had been training with Hull City, has opted to commit his future to the FAI Cup holders.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 5:20 PM
42 minutes ago 1,144 Views 2 Comments
Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after their win against Dundalk in the 2019 FAI Cup final.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lee Grace of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after their win against Dundalk in the 2019 FAI Cup final.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been boosted by Lee Grace’s decision to commit his future to the club in the form of a new three-year contract.

Following last month’s FAI Cup final victory against Dundalk, Rovers fans were concerned about the prospect of losing Grace in January amid speculation over interest from Hull City.

The 27-year-old spent time training with the English Championship club recently but a move ultimately didn’t materialise, with Hull manager Grant McCann stating that they’re “well stocked” for central defenders.

Rovers released their latest squad list for 2020 this afternoon, which included Grace. Hoops manager Stephen Bradley has subsequently revealed to RTÉ 2FM’s Game On programme that the player is staying put, despite other interest from abroad. 

“Lee has committed to three years with us,” Bradley said. “We’re delighted. He had three offers from outside of the country. When he came back from holiday he rang and said he wanted to sign. He didn’t want to do any of them. He’s happy and wants to push on.

Screen Shot 2019-12-03 at 17.17.46 Source: Shamrock Rovers FC

“We’re delighted because he is a top player. He is a leader, a real man. He has so many really strong attributes that are important in our dressing room. Players listen to him. Staff listen to him.

“On the pitch, he calms us down and gets us playing. He is a great age for us and we’re delighted he has committed to us for the next three years.”

Grace joined Shamrock Rovers from Galway United in 2017. His form this season earned him a place in the PFAI Team of the Year.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

