Sligo Rovers return to their roots with fan-researched home jersey for 2020 season

Sligo will wear their traditional stripes for the first time in five years this season.

SLIGO ROVERS WILL for the first time since 2015 wear stripes as the club seeks to return to their roots with their home jersey for the 2020 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

Sligo described the red-and-white-striped effort by manufacturers Joma as “a throwback to our origins” and said the shirt design is “based on feedback and research with our fans over a period of time.

“The club has never been as dedicated to our work in the community – the very basis of the foundation of the club – so we feel it appropriate to make this change and stick with it,” added a statement released by the westerners.

Back in stripes.

The jerseys are available to purchase online now and at an open day between 1:30pm and 4pm on Sunday at The Showgrounds. Adult sizes are small to XXL and kids sizes range from 4-6 to 12-14. They’re priced at €57 and €47 respectively.

The club say that all Sligo fans who have a €10 discount voucher from their membership this year can get their shirt at Sunday’s open day, and that it will also be viewable at a club Q&A in Thomas Connolly’s Bar from 8pm on Monday.

Sligo CEO Colin Feehily said: “Our last stripe jersey was five years ago, so I think it’s time to go back to our roots, as when we started back in 1928 we wore a red and white striped jersey.

“I think the fan base would see this design as the club’s traditional colours and it has meaning behind it. We hope the supporters young and old like it, and we look forward to seeing the team wear it in a couple of weeks for the new season.”