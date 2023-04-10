Hurling stars, schools rugby and county football - New York's GAA history makers

SATURDAY NIGHT IN Gaelic Park was the setting for a piece of GAA history.

New York overturned Leitrim after a penalty shootout in the Connacht quarter-final, a major breakthrough to taste victory for the first time in senior inter-county championship fare.

They now get set to take on Sligo in the provincial semi-final in Markievicz Park on Saturday 22 April.

Here’s the background to New York’s band of history-makers that featured at some stage in Saturday’s action.

- Compiled by Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole

New York senior football 2023

1. Michael Cunningham

Age – 29; – Castlewellan (Down) and Brooklyn Shamrocks (NY)

Should New York manage to beat Sligo, it wouldn’t be Michael Cunningham’s first time in a provincial decider.

He was on the Down panel from the age of 18 and the Castlewellan man got his start under Eamonn Burns. He played in 2017 when the Mourne men made it to the Ulster final and scored a long-range free kick.

Made his debut for New York against Sligo last year, and grew up 100 yards from team-mate, Paddy Boyle.

2. Jamie Boyle (New York)

Age – 31; St Barnabas (NY).

Captain of the team last year in his debut season, Boyle is American born and bred, indeed he is third-generation with grandparents hailing from Donegal and Wexford.

Being a decent soccer player in his youth, he became a kicker in American Football, so good in fact that he won a scholarship to kick for and study at the University of Central Florida.

Joined up with St Barnabas in recent years, has devoted himself to the game and has a couple of New York senior championships to his name.

3. Alan Campbell

Age – 31; Moyle Rovers (Tipperary) and Brooklyn Shamrocks (NY).

A hugely experienced campaigner in the Tipperary defence, Campbell made his Premier senior debut in 2012 against Kerry in Munster. From there he was a regular, starting every senior championship game for Tipperary between May 2015 and December 2020. The highlights were the 2016 run to the All-Ireland semi-final and landing that coveted Munster senior medal in November 2020. Finished up in the summer of 2021 before moving to New York. Won a county senior medal with his native Moyle Rovers in 2018.

James Crombie / INPHO Alan Campbell in action for Tipperary in 2020. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

4. Eoghan Kerin (Galway)

Age – 29; Annaghdown (Galway) and Sligo (NY).

An All-Star nominee in 2018, he has extensive experience of Connacht football having won the province with his native Galway in 2016 and 2018, beating Roscommon on both occasions.

From Annaghdown, the tight man-marker has faced the likes of Paul Mannion in big games in the past. Was playing for his club only last summer in the championship semi-final against Salthill-Knocknacarra and was not long on the New York panel before the weekend.

5. Bill Maher

Age – 29; Kilsheeelan-Kilcash (Tipperary) and Brooklyn Shamrocks (NY).

Another member of Tipperary’s seismic Munster title win in 2020, Maher has developed throughout his career the happy knack of being part of groundbreaking wins. Saturday’s success can be added to that senior provincial success three years ago and a role in Tipperary’s 2011 minor football heroics, that ended a 77-year barren spell.

In 2012 he captained Tipperary to their All-Ireland minor hurling triumph, while in 2015 he featured for the county’s U21 and senior hurling teams in championship combat, winning a Munster medal with the latter.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Bill Maher after Tipperary's 2012 All-Ireland minor hurling final win. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

6. Robert Wharton

Age – 26; Reenard (Kerry) and Westmeath (NY).

The Kerry native has an interesting sporting background, punctuated by high achievement. He was part of Jack O’Connor’s Kerry All-Ireland minor football winners in 2014. Then in 2015 he was centre on the Cistercian College Roscrea team that claimed the Leinster senior schools rugby cup on St Patrick’s Day.

Later that year he landed a county senior medal with divisional outfit South Kerry and All-Ireland junior glory in Kerry colours arrived in 2016. Broke into Peter Keane’s Kerry senior squad in 2019, coming on as a substitute in the Munster semi-final victory against Clare. Manning the New York defence is a new chapter.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Rob Wharton after the 2015 Leinster Schools Senior Cup final. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

7. Shane Brosnan

Age – 20; St Barnabas (NY).

The youngest starting player on the team, the defender had older brother Mikey for company as he made his championship debut. His father is a native of Knocknagoshel in Kerry. Has enjoyed senior title winning experience in New York with St Barnabas.

8. Johnny Glynn

Age – 30; Ardrahan (Galway) and Sligo/Galway (NY)

One of the most high-profile players on the team for obvious reasons. More commonly known as a hurler, he has won the Liam MacCarthy, (2017), three Leinster titles with Galway and the 2017 National hurling league.

Few would forget his goal against Kilkenny in the 2012 final replay at just 19, and his devotion to New York stretches back across the last decade when he has largely been based in America, at one stage travelling back and forward for games with Galway.

9. Gavin O’Brien (Kerry)

Age – 26; Kerins O’Rahilly’s (Kerry) and Westmeath (NY).

It’s been a striking sporting season for O’Brien. The Tralee native spent the winter commuting home for Kerins O’Rahillys, winning a Munster senior club medal in December and featuring in January’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes. The towering midfielder was a regular for Kerry in the 2019 league campaign that ended with a final defeat to Mayo and also played in the early stages of the 2020 league.

10. Mark Ellis

Age – 32; Millstreet (Cork) and O’Donovan Rossa (NY).

A player more recognised at home for his hurling exploits. Ellis manned the centre of the Cork defence, collecting Munster senior medals and lining out in big-time All-Ireland hurling clashes in Croke Park. Has plenty football in his locker, winning a Cork junior medal with his club Millstreet in 2014 and linking up with senior divisional outfit Duhallow. Featured last year for New York for his Connacht bow against Sligo.

James Crombie / INPHO Mark Ellis in action for Cork against Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

11. Adrian Varley

Age – 30; Cortoon Shamrocks (Galway) and Mayo (NY).

A talented attacker, Varley scored two points for New York in Saturday’s game. Had extensive inter-county experience with Galway prior to that, collecting Connacht senior medals in 2016 and 2018.

In Varley’s underage days he played alongside brother Paul in the 2011 Hogan Cup final, losing out with St Jarlath’s Tuam, and in 2013 he picked up an All-Ireland U21 medal, starting in the final victory Galway enjoyed against Cork.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Adrian Varley in action against Dublin in the 2020 GAA football league. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

12. Shane Carthy

Age – 31; St Vincent’s (Dublin) and Donegal (Boston).

An All-Ireland and National football league winner with the Dublin team in 2016, the St Vincent’s man grew up a lot of his childhood in New York, while he flies from Boston to train with Johnny McGeeney’s team.

The man who scored the equaliser to take the game to extra-time, he won an All-Ireland club medal with St Vincent’s, but his inter-county debut actually came as far back as 2009 when he played for New York at the age of just 17 in their defeat to Mayo.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Shane Carthy celebrates St Vincent's 2016 Leinster senior club final win. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

13. Mikey Brosnan

Age – 22; St Barnabas (NY).

Asked to take the fifth and final penalty for New York in the shootout, Brosnan initially passed up on the opportunity before manager Johnny McGeeney exerted some pressure.

In nailing his kick, he has written his name into history, and wasn’t even born when New York were accepted into the Connacht championship.

Born to Kerry parents, it was fitting that the final act should fall to one of the American-born players that have been nurtured over the years.

14. Peter Fox

Age – 26; Greencastle (Tyrone) and Kerry (NY).

Parachuted into the starting line up, Fox travelled to New York just prior to lockdown and found he liked it enough to remain there afterwards and has been a feature on the New York squad since.

One of these players that found a new lease of life in an unfamiliar place, Greencastle in Tyrone would welcome him back with open arms, though nowadays he happily lines out in the green and gold of Kerry in club action.

15. Daniel O’Sullivan

Age – 25; Maynooth (Kildare) and Westmeath (NY).

The Maynooth native contributed a first-half point in New York’s win on Saturday from his corner-forward berth. Part of the Kildare set-up that won the 2016 Leinster minor final against Laois. He helped his club reach the 2021 Kildare senior football semi-final, scoring 0-3 in their loss at the hands of Naas.

Sharon Redican / INPHO Daniel O'Sullivan in action for New York. Sharon Redican / INPHO / INPHO

Subs:

Connell Ahearne

Age – 23; Ratoath (Meath) and Sligo (NY).

Played a huge role in New York’s victory when sprung from the bench at half time, Ahearne finished the night with 0-4 to his name, a pair of pointed marks and a pair of pointed frees. His Meath football background is extensive, a county minor first and then U20 captain in 2019. With his club Ratoath, he was introduced as a substitute in the 2019 and 2020 Meath senior finals as they lifted the Keegan Cup on both occasions.

Matthew Queenan

Age – 27; Lahardane McHales (Mayo) and Mayo (NY).

A Mayo native that saw gametime during Saturday’s game. Queenan won Mayo and Connacht junior medals with his club Lahardane in 2017 from centre-back.

Killian Butler

Age – 26; Tir Chonaill Gaels (London) and Westmeath (NY).

Butler came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s game. The London native made the move to New York after enjoying huge success with Tír Chonaill Gaels, winning four county senior medals in the London football championship.

Jack Reilly

Age – 26; Charlestown Sarsfields (Mayo) and St Barnabas (NY).

The Mayo native was another pressed into action from the bench against Leitrim. Was previously part of a Connacht minor championship winning squad with Mayo.

Niall Madine

Age- 30; Saval (Down) and Kerry (NY).

Another of New York’s seasoned footballers, he was captain of the Exiles as far back as their 2019 Connacht campaign.

From the same Saval club as Danny Hughes, Madine is known as a skillful and versatile player and was a fixture on the Down teams under the late Eamonn Burns and before that James McCartan, but has always had a wanderlust that led to him missing the 2017 run to the Ulster final, watching that game in a bar in Thailand.

Presseye / Matt Mackey/INPHO Down's Niall Madine in action in the 2014 Ulster championship. Presseye / Matt Mackey/INPHO / Matt Mackey/INPHO

Luke Kelly

Clara (Offaly)

From Clara in Offaly, Kelly came off the bench in the first period of extra-time.

Known as a strong running physical player, Kelly is another with links with New York having spent considerable time there growing up. He has been floating around this panel for a number of years now.

However, he has represented the Faithful county at both minor and U21 level, might have had a bigger impact only for a recent head injury.

Tiernan Mathers

Age – 24; St Barnabas (NY)

Son of an Armagh father and a Down mother, Mathers comes from a widely known New York football family and has played with his six brothers in underage football for Shannon Gaels.

He also has a sister, Aoife, who plays for the New York ladies.

Has played in Croke Park in 2019 at the Renault GAA World Games.

Patrick Boyle

Age – 30; Castlewellan (Down) and Brooklyn Shamrocks (NY).

The man who never lost the faith. Has been the longest-serving New York player and an injury forced him out of the starting line up.

Played for Down at U21 level back in 2011.

