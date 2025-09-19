Canada end New Zealand's reign as world champions

New Zealand 19

Canada 34

CANADA ENDED double-defending champions New Zealand’s reign as the holders of the Women’s Rugby World Cup with a brilliant 34-19 semi-final win in Bristol on Friday as the Black Ferns lost in the showpiece tournament for the first time since 2014.

The North Americans produced a superb opening 40 minutes, running in four tries to lead 24-7 at half-time as Justine Pelletier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds and Sophie de Goede all crossed the Black Ferns’ line.

Canada captain Alex Tessier added a fifth try early in the second half to seemingly put the result beyond doubt before New Zealand, who only had prop Tanya Kalounivale’s try to show for their first-half efforts, hit back.

But the Black Ferns, the record six-time champions, had left themselves too much to do as their run of 18 successive wins at the World Cup since losing to Ireland 11 years ago ended emphatically.

Canada are now through to their second World Cup final, having lost to England in 2014.

They will play the winners of Saturday’s second semi-final, also in Bristol, between tournament favourites England and France, in next week’s final at Twickenham.

Victory for Canada, second in the world rankings to New Zealand’s third place, was not a total surprise given that this was their third successive undefeated match against the Black Ferns after a thrilling 27-27 draw during the Pacific Four series in Christchurch in April, followed by their 22-19 win at the same venue last year.

- Uncharacteristic mistakes -

And it took Canada, whose squad crowd-funded their way to this tournament under the banner of “Mission: Win Rugby World Cup 2025″, just eight minutes to open the scoring at Ashton Gate on Friday when wing Alysha Corrigan found scrum-half Pelletier, who dummied the last defender and went over.

De Goede, Canada’s goal-kicking lock, landed the conversion.

And just three minutes later, Canada had another try when wing Hogan-Rochester shrugged off an attempted tackle by Black Ferns’ full-back Renee Holmes before sprinting in.

Canada’s defence forced the Black Ferns into a series of uncharacteristic knock-ons, and from a turnover penalty, they kicked for an attacking line-out near New Zealand’s line.

They won the set-piece and, after several close-range rucks sucked in the cover defence, the ball was spun wide to unmarked centre Symonds, who went in for a 24th-minute try.

De Goede’s conversion hit the right post, but Canada were now 17-0 up with New Zealand, who had enjoyed a series of thumping wins on their way to the last four, under severe pressure for the first time in this tournament.

Yet just two minutes after Canada’s third try, the Black Ferns had their first when Kalounivale powered her way over from close range, with Holmes’s conversion cutting the deficit to 10 points.

But five minutes before half-time, Canada deservedly had a fourth try when the outstanding De Goede, from 25 metres out, stormed over between the posts after being sent into open space by an excellent inside pass from Pelletier.

De Goede landed the easy conversion and Canada led 24-7 at the interval.

And they had another try in the 43rd minute when, after the ball was held up, Tessier cut back to slide over the line.

Shortly before the hour mark, however, New Zealand flanker Liana Mikaele-Tu’u hit a line and powered over for a converted try.

The reinvigorated Black Ferns closed the gap still further through teenage wing sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee out wide on the flight following a cross-kick by fly-half Ruahei Demant.

Sorensen-McGee couldn’t convert her own score, however, and Canada led 31-19 with 15 minutes left.

And any remaining Canadian nerves were settled by De Goede’s penalty six minutes from time.

