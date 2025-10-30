Beauden Barrett returns at out-half as New Zealand make three changes to face Ireland

NEW ZEALAND HAVE made three changes to their starting lineup and four changes to their matchday 23 ahead of their opening November test with Ireland at Soldier Field, Chicago, this Saturday (8:10pm, Virgin Media/TNT Sport).
Coming into the side that defeated Australia in the All Blacks’ final Rugby Championship game is Beauden Barrett, who returns from a shoulder injury to start at out-half, with Damian McKenzie moved to the bench.
Caleb Clarke has recovered from his ankle injury to start on the left wing in place of Leicester Fainga’anuku.
The only change to Scott Robertson’s forward pack sees Ethan de Groot return from concussion to join Fletcher Newell and Codie Taylor in the starting front row, with Tamaiti Williams switching to the bench.
Among the replacements, lock Josh Lord replaces the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.
There is no place in New Zealand’s matchday 23 for Leinster-bound back Rieko Ioane, whose place on the bench against Australia is taken by Fainga’anuku.
“This is an awesome match to kick off our Northern Tour with,” said All Blacks head coach Robertson. “Ireland are a strong side and will have a loud contingent of supporters here in Chicago, so we are prepared for a passionate clash on the Soldier Field stage.
“We have had a great week together leading up to the Test and now we are looking forward to the contest on Saturday afternoon.”
New Zealand (v Ireland)
15. Will Jordan
14. Leroy Carter
13. Quinn Tupaea
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Caleb Clarke
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Cam Roigard
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Scott Barrett (Captain)
5. Fabian Holland
6. Simon Parker
7. Ardie Savea
8. Peter Lakai
