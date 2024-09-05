Beauden Barrett and Perenara given bench roles as All Blacks and Boks switch things up

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
BEAUDEN BARRETT AND TJ Perenara were given bench roles as New Zealand made five changes Thursday to their starting line-up for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against South Africa.
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson reacted to last weekend’s 31-27 defeat in Johannesburg by bringing in Cortez Ratima for Perenara at scrum-half and moving Will Jordan to full-back in place of Barrett for the second match against the Springboks in Cape Town.
“TJ and Beauden will add significant experience and leadership when they run out and the 23 selected will put in a performance our fans both here and at home in New Zealand will be proud of,” Robertson said.
Veteran pair Perenara and Barrett have played more than 200 games for New Zealand between them.
Ratima, 23, will win his fourth cap after making his debut against England in July.
Barnstorming loose forward Wallace Sititi, 21, will make his first start to replace Ethan Blackadder, who has a hamstring injury.
Wings Mark Tele’a and Sevu Reece replace Jordan and Caleb Clarke, who has a back injury, respectively.
Flanker Luke Jacobson was named on the bench to provide back-row cover.
South Africa, too, have made five changes as well as two positional switches, while Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been passed fit to lead their starting team on Saturday.
Experienced fullback Willie le Roux and out-half Handre Pollard return to the team announced by Rassie Erasmus following the All Blacks’ selection confirmation on Thursday.
There was speculation that Kolisi would be forced out after suffering a cheek injury in the first clash between the southern hemisphere giants.
There had been no comment on Kolisi’s injury since Erasmus said after the first match that Kolisi might have a fractured cheekbone.
A delay in announcing the team from the usual Tuesday to Thursday added to speculation about Kolisi’s fitness.
Erasmus said in a press release issued by SA Rugby on Thursday that Kolisi added “immense value” to the team.
“Our team policy is that if a player trains on Monday and gets through training during the week pain free, they can be selected for the weekend, and Siya did just that.”
Le Roux’s selection ahead of Aphelele Fassi and Pollard’s return in place of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu brings back two members of the team that beat the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris.
Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be on the bench.
Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse was ruled out after being concussed last week. Canan Moodie was selected at right wing with Cheslin Kolbe moving from right wing to Arendse’s position at left wing.
Scrum-half Grant Williams, who scored a late winning try off the bench last Saturday, has been promoted to the starting team in place of Cobus Reinach.
Lock Eben Etzebeth returns to the starting team to win his 126th cap – one behind South African record-holder Victor Matfield – with Pieter-Steph du Toit moving from lock to flank in place of Ben-Jason Dixon.
Erasmus opted for five forwards and three backs on the bench, with scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and centre Lukhanyo Am added to the squad.
Erasmus said the Springboks expected the All Blacks to come back strongly after their defeat in Johannesburg. “They’re a formidable team. We saw how they bounced back against Argentina after losing their first match of the tournament.”
Last weekend’s win over New Zealand cemented South Africa’s place at the top of the championship table with three straight victories.
After back-to-back wins in Australia, the Springboks are on course to win the championship for the first time since 2019.
South Africa
15. Willie le Roux
14. Canan Moodie
13. Jesse Kriel
12. Damian de Allende
11. Cheslin Kolbe
10. Handre Pollard
9. Grant Williams
1. Ox Nche
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Ruan Nortje
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
8. Jasper Wiese
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Vincent Koch
19. Kwagga Smith
20. Elrigh Louw
21. Jaden Hendrikse
22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu
23. Lukhanyo Am
New Zealand (v South Africa)
15. Will Jordan
14. Sevu Reece
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Mark Tele’a
10. Damian McKenzie
9. Cortez Ratima
1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Codie Taylor
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Scott Barrett (captain)
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Wallace Sititi
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea
Replacements:
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Sam Darry
20. Luke Jacobson
21. TJ Perenara
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Beauden Barrett