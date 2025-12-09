Ireland's 2026 Nations Championship clash with All Blacks to be staged in Auckland

IRELAND’S 2026 NATIONS Championship clash with New Zealand will be staged at Eden Park, Auckland, on 18 July, the All Blacks have confirmed.

Andy Farrell’s side will travel to New Zealand on the final leg of a summer tour during which they will also face Australia in Sydney (4 July) and Japan (11 July), with the latter Test expected to take place on Australian soil.

New Zealand this morning confirmed their home venues for the 12-team Championship, and they will face Ireland at Eden Park, a ground at which they are unbeaten in 31 years.

The All Blacks will play France in July in the first rugby Test at their new permanent rugby stadium in Christchurch, more than 15 years after a deadly earthquake in the city forced the demolition of Lancaster Park.

New Zealand welcome France on 4 July at the state-of-the-art 30,000-seat Te Kaha Stadium, also known as the One New Zealand Stadium.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake in February 2011 killed 185 people, toppled buildings and paralysed New Zealand’s second largest city with the main rugby stadium damaged beyond repair.

Super Rugby’s Canterbury Crusaders moved to a temporary home at a small rugby league stadium, but its size meant the All Blacks have played only five times in the city since the earthquake, the last time in 2022 against Argentina.

“For the All Blacks to play at the new One New Zealand Stadium 15 years after the earthquakes will be a special moment for the team and a significant occasion for rugby,” All Blacks chief executive Mark Robinson said.

New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson, who played for and coached the Crusaders, said: “It will be an historic occasion for Christchurch.”

New Zealand also announced a Nations Championship home fixture against Italy for Wellington on 11 July, a week before they face Ireland in Auckland.

“Hosting France, Italy and Ireland in consecutive weeks will be new for our players and it creates three unique match experiences for fans in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland as we kick off the Nations Championship era,” said Robinson.

The All Blacks will also play their home Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia at Eden Park, Auckland, on 10 October with the return in Sydney a week later.

– © AFP 2025