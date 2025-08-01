Newcastle reject Liverpool bid for Alexander Isak – reports

NEWCASTLE HAVE REJECTED a bid from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak, according to reports.

The 25-year-old Sweden striker has been training at his old club Real Sociedad this week amid reports he has asked Newcastle executives to explore a move away from the club.

He has been heavily linked with Liverpool, who are now reported to have made a bid for the player which Newcastle have knocked back.

Neither club has commented on the matter.

Isak still has three years left on his contract with Newcastle.

He scored 23 Premier League goals last season, making him one of the hottest properties in world football.

Isak did not travel to Asia for the Magpies’ ongoing pre-season tour, with the club saying he had a minor thigh injury.

On Thursday his old club Real Sociedad confirmed he was training at their Zubieta facility, away from the current Real squad and with his own trainers.

The Athletic reported on Friday that Newcastle had suggested Isak agree a new deal containing a get-out clause for next summer, but that the player wants to move now.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said earlier this week: “He is still our player. He’s contracted to us.

Eddie Howe with Alexander Isak.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us.

“My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.

“We have not received a formal offer for Alex, from any club. My wish is that he stays and we see him playing again next year.”

A ruling by the European Court of Justice last year in a case involving former Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra may also be in the minds of all parties.

The court found aspects of FIFA’s transfer rules contrary to EU law, and appeared to remove or at least reduce the deterrents to players wishing to unilaterally terminate their contracts without just cause.

World players’ union FIFPRO believes the ruling means any compensation owed to a player’s former club in the case of the player terminating the contract without just cause would not be based on any transfer value or on transfer fees paid, but instead on the residual value of their contract.

Jean-Louis Dupont, the lawyer who led Diarra’s case, believes the ruling also removes the threat of a ban for players who terminate their deals, but said FIFA was “still resisting” on that point.