Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Late winner sees Newcastle rally to defeat Leicester and all but end relegation fears

Bruno Guimaraes’ header secured a fifth successive home victory for the Magpies and puts them 12 points clear of the drop.

By Press Association Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 4:42 PM
29 minutes ago 938 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5740945
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his late winner.
Image: PA
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his late winner.
Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his late winner.
Image: PA

BRUNO GUIMARAES HEADED home a stoppage-time winner as Newcastle came from behind to beat European semi-finalists Leicester and all but end their Premier League relegation fears.

The Brazilian, who had earlier cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s first-half opener, pounced in the fifth minute of added time to the delight of a crowd of 52,104 at St James’ Park to snatch a 2-1 victory which lifted the Magpies 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Europa Conference League semi-finalists Leicester dominated possession for long periods despite manager Brendan Rodgers making wholesale changes, but were unable to find a way past keeper Martin Dubravka for a second time, and were ultimately left counting the cost.

City, featuring only three of the men – Kasper Schmeichel, Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – who started Thursday night’s 2-1 victory at PSV Eindhoven, found themselves under pressure from the off after central defender Daniel Amartey picked up a first-minute booking for a foul on Miguel Almiron.

However, Schmeichel dealt ably with Jonjo Shelvey’s shot from the resulting free-kick despite the ball bouncing nastily as it reached him.

Joelinton blazed over from a tight angle after running on to Fabian Schar’s cross beyond the far post as play switched rapidly from end to end with Shelvey for the home side and Tielemans for the Foxes orchestrating from midfield.

It was Leicester who took a 19th-minute lead when Dewsbury-Hall drilled a low corner into former Magpie Ayoze Perez’s near-post run and when he flicked the ball inside, Lookman drove a shot through a crowded penalty area and underneath Dubravka.

The Newcastle keeper was relieved to see Tielemans drag a 25th-minute effort wide after he had turned Shelvey and raced towards goal, and Matt Targett had to throw himself into the path of a Perez strike seconds later, and their side were level 14 minutes before the break.

Defender Dan Burn headed down Shelvey’s corner and although Schmeichel blocked Guimaraes’ initial shot, the Brazilian poked the ball between the keeper’s legs and across the line and referee Jarred Gillett, after being advised to review his initial decision to chalk the goal off, changed his mind.

Targett headed straight at Schmeichel from Guimaraes’ inviting 37th-minute cross as Eddie Howe’s men sensed an opportunity, but Dewsbury-Hall tested Dubravka from distance on the stroke of half time as an even first 45 minutes drew to a close.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Saint-Maximin scuffed a 47th-minute shot wide as he slipped after Almiron had tricked his way past Luke Thomas on the touchline and squared, and the Frenchman skied a second attempt high over seconds later.

But Emil Krafth had to make a vital block to deny Lookman after Caglar Soyuncu and Perez had combined to play him in.

Dan Burn had to be equally vigilant to deny Kelechi Iheanacho a late winner from Dewsbury-Hall’s cross, and it was the Magpies who struck at the death when Guimaraes headed home substitute Joe Willock’s deflected cross to clinch a fifth successive home victory.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie