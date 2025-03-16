Advertisement
More Stories
FreeScenes

Newcastle stun Liverpool to end long trophy wait with League Cup success

Dan Burn headed the Magpies ahead just before half-time and Alexander Isak doubled the lead.
6.37pm, 16 Mar 2025
49

NEWCASTLE BEAT LIVERPOOL 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday to win their first major trophy for 56 years.

Dan Burn headed the Magpies ahead just before half-time and Alexander Isak doubled the lead with a crisp finish early in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Premier League leaders.

More to follow…

Author
View 49 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
49 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie