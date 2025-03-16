NEWCASTLE BEAT LIVERPOOL 2-1 in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday to win their first major trophy for 56 years.
Dan Burn headed the Magpies ahead just before half-time and Alexander Isak doubled the lead with a crisp finish early in the second half. Federico Chiesa scored a late consolation goal for the Premier League leaders.
Newcastle stun Liverpool to end long trophy wait with League Cup success
More to follow…
