Omar Marmoush brace helps Manchester City to FA Cup victory at Newcastle

OMAR MARMOUSH SCORED twice as Manchester City’s second string cruised past Newcastle and into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win.

The Magpies led through Harvey Barnes’ cultured 18th-minute finish in front of watching England boss Thomas Tuchel, but Savinho levelled before the break and Marmoush struck twice after it to secure City a 19th win in 21 attempts in the competition over the last four years.

That was all the more impressive as boss Pep Guardiola made 10 changes to the side which drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek – star striker Erling Haaland did not even make the matchday squad – with one eye on Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid in the Spanish capital.

By contrast, the Magpies will welcome Barcelona to Tyneside 24 hours earlier licking their wounds after a fourth successive defeat by City this season.

City’s victory in front of a crowd of 51,109 was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests and meant they have dumped Eddie Howe’s men out of both domestic cup competitions this season having ended their reign as Carabao Cup holders in the semi-finals.