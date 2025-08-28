Newcastle close in on striker, Garnacho deal agreed, Celtic sign winger

Updated at 22.31

NEWCASTLE’S SUMMER-LONG pursuit of a striker could be set to end amid reports they are close to signing Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, possibly paving the way for Alexander Isak’s exit from Tyneside.

Isak is effectively on strike in a bid to force through a switch to Liverpool, and with Callum Wilson joining West Ham, Newcastle have started their Premier League campaign without a recognised striker.

Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko have all rebuffed the Magpies in the last couple of months but multiple outlets are claiming the club have agreed a club record £65 million (€75 million) fee to sign Woltemade, eclipsing the £63m (€73m) they paid for Isak from Real Sociedad three years ago.

Stuttgart confirmed on their website on Thursday evening that they have received an offer from an unnamed European club for Germany striker Woltemade, who has been released “from training and match duties to hold talks with the interested party regarding a potential move”.

It has also been reported that Woltemade will fly into the north-east on Friday to undergo a medical ahead of the completion of a move that could embolden Liverpool to launch a second bid for Isak.

The Premier League champions’ opening offer of £110m (€127m) was rejected, with Newcastle holding out for a British record £150m (€173.5m) for a frontman who scored 27 goals last season, including 23 in the top-flight.

Alexander Isak. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

However, Isak’s publicly stated wish to leave St James’ Park despite having three years left on his contract could lead to Newcastle softening their stance before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Anthony Gordon has been leading the line in Isak’s absence, but he was red-carded in Newcastle’s 3-2 loss to Liverpool on Monday, and the England forward could now face a three-match suspension.

The impending arrival of the 6ft 6in Woltemade therefore, seems especially timely, with Newcastle also unable to agree fees for Brentford targetman Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Woltemade scored 17 times in 33 appearances in all competitions last season, including 12 goals in 28 matches in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old was also the leading scorer in this summer’s European U21 Championship with six goals in Germany’s run to the final, while he has been capped twice by the senior national side.

He had been linked with a switch to German giants Bayern Munich and provide competition for England captain Harry Kane up front, but Newcastle look to have won the race to sign Woltemade.

The PA news agency has approached Newcastle for comment.

Michel Ange Balikwisha (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Celtic have announced the signing of Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp on a five-year deal.

The Belgian winger joins the Hoops just a couple of days after they missed out on the Champions League following a play-off shootout defeat to Kazakhstan outfit Kairat Almaty.

Being demoted to the Europa League has been widely blamed on Celtic’s failure to reinforce their attacking options, with Brendan Rodgers’ side unable to score in 210 minutes against Kairat.

Balikwisha, completing his move, subject to international clearance, redresses the balance, with the 24-year-old helping Antwerp to their first Belgian league title since 1957 in 2023.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to welcome Michel-Ange to Celtic and I believe he will be a great addition to our squad.

“He is a really talented, exciting player and with a good level of experience at a high level already, so he will be an important player for us moving forward.

“He loves to attack and can play both sides of the pitch, so we are sure he will give the team some great options.

“Having spoken to Michel-Ange, I know he is very excited about joining Celtic, and he wants to be a big success with us, so we look forward to working with him.”

Celtic sold main goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi in January without replacing him and Nicolas Kuhn followed him out of the door last month to compound the loss of fellow winger Jota to a serious knee injury.

But the only experienced addition this year had been Japanese striker Shin Yamada, leading to criticism from fans, some of whom chanted ‘sack the board’ during the first leg against Kairat.

Balikwisha said: “For me, it’s the right move because it’s a big club, they play well, and they dominate the league. I’m here to help the team, to get some trophies, to play in Europe and win everything.

“I’m a player who likes to press and to give everything, so I think it’s the right choice to come here to continue like I did at my former club.”

Balikwisha, who could make his debut in this weekend’s Old Firm derby against Rangers, added: “I need to be ready because it’s the most important game for the fans and for the club.

“If I play in the game, I will give my best to help the team win.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea have agreed a fee with Manchester United for the signing of Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay a £40 million (€46 million) fixed fee for the 21-year-old, with United retaining a 10 per cent sell-on fee clause.

The deal will represent United’s fourth-largest sale after the transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria, and is the largest fee received for a graduate from the club’s academy.

Garnacho will follow Marcus Rashford to become the second member of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ of unwanted players to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia still working away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad.

Chelsea had initially offered a fee of £25 million (€29 million) for a player who had scored 26 goals in 144 games for United, but who fell out of favour with Amorim towards the end of last season and was told he could leave the club after being left out of their final Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Garnacho had made pointed remarks to the media after being kept on the bench until the 71st minute of United’s 1-0 Europa League final loss to Tottenham, with his brother Roberto using social media to complain about his situation.

Chelsea have already signed Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian in a revamp of their attack this summer, and Garnacho is likely to compete with Gittens on the left wing.

The deal for Garnacho comes as Christopher Nkunku closes in on a move to AC Milan in a deal understood to be worth around £36 million (€42 million) to Chelsea.