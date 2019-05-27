This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle in £350m takeover talks with member of Abu Dhabi royal family

Mike Ashley is negotiating with Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al-Nehayan, who a cousin of Manchester City’s owner.

By Ben Blake Monday 27 May 2019, 1:30 PM
MIKE ASHLEY IS reportedly in discussions with a Dubai-based billionaire about taking control of Newcastle United. 

British businessman Ashley has owned the Premier League club for the past 12 years, but he is keen to sell up for the right price, with disgruntled fans constantly calling for his exit.  

There have been a number of failed takeover attempts in recent times, but Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed al-Nehayan is now believed to be interested. 

According to the Guardian, the parties have been in negotiations regarding a potential £350m sale of the St James’ Park outfit. 

A member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, the 61-year-old is a cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. 

Sheikh Khaled resides in neighbouring Dubai and last year made an unsuccessful £2 billion bid to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for Liverpool. 

Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League table under Rafa Benitez this season, but the Spanish coach has been left frustrated by the lack of transfer funds afforded to him. 

