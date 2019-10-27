Newcastle hang on with 10 men after Dubravka error gifts Wolves equaliser

WOLVES EXTENDED THEIR unbeaten Premier League run to five matches after Jonny Castro Otto took advantage of a Martin Dubravka error to earn a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, who ended the game with 10 men.

Newcastle’s waves of first-half pressure almost paid off when Miguel Almiron lashed a shot into the side-netting after outpacing Romain Saiss.

Less than three minutes later Jamaal Lascelles broke the deadlock, rising at the near post to meet Federico Fernandez’s cross with a crashing downward header that gave Rui Patricio no chance.

Wolves raised their game in the second half and Diogo Jota was denied in a one-on-one with Dubravka when the Slovakian goalkeeper reacted quickly to block his low, close-range shot.

But Dubravka was at fault for the equaliser, parrying Matt Doherty’s cross right into the path of Jonny, who slammed a first-time shot back into the net to level the match.

Sean Longstaff was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Ruben Neves with eight minutes remaining, but the 10 men of Newcastle survived an intense late spell of Wolves pressure to emerge with a point.

