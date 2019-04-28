This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They must listen more than they talk': Neymar criticises young PSG team-mates after shock French Cup defeat

The Brazilian was a frustrated figure following PSG’s Coupe de France final loss to Rennes last night.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 10:06 AM
The Brazilian scored against Rennes but PSG lost on penalties.
NEYMAR URGED HIS younger team-mates to listen to the experienced members of the PSG squad as the superstar voiced his displeasure after a forgettable night in the Coupe de France final.

Rennes won the Coupe de France 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Saturday – Ligue 1 champions PSG squandering a two-goal lead in Paris.

Neymar made his first start since January after a serious foot injury and doubled PSG’s lead in the 21st minute, adding to Dani Alves’ opener.

But PSG capitulated – just like they did in the Champions League last 16 against Manchester United – as Rennes left the French capital with the trophy.

And Neymar, who cut a frustrated figure post-match having appeared to strike a fan as PSG went to collect their runners-up medal, hit out at some of his team-mates.

“We need to be more like men in the dressing room, we must be more united,” Neymar told reporters in the mixed zone.

Imago 20190428 Rennes denied PSG a league and cup double on Saturday. Source: Imago/PA Images

“I see a lot of young players who are, not lost exactly, but they lack more ear than mouth.

“They must listen more than they talk. Sometimes a more experienced guy speaks, and they answer back. The coach himself speaks, and they retort. This is not how a team goes far.

“We are more experienced, so they must respect us a bit more, listen a bit more. I had to do the same when I was starting out.”

PSG were also sensationally upstaged by Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals in January – ending their run of five successive titles.

