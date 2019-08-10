This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar transfer talks 'more advanced' but PSG yet to agree sale amid Madrid and Barca links

The Brazil international continues to be linked with a return to Spain, but a club official claims no deal has been put in place yet.

By AFP Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,732 Views 2 Comments
PSG forward Neymar.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
PSG forward Neymar.
PSG forward Neymar.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE revealed that Neymar transfer talks are “more advanced than before” after the Brazilian was dropped for the French champions’ opening Ligue 1 match.

Sporting director Leonardo confirmed to reporters that the Brazilian was near the exit door but that PSG were “not yet ready to give their approval (to the transfer)” ahead of Sunday’s match at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid or a return to Barcelona are the most likely destinations for the world’s most expensive footballer, with Spanish media on Friday saying that Zinedine Zidane’s side will battle Barca for the 27-year-old’s signature.

Sports newspaper AS claimed Neymar has been offered to Madrid by PSG, who are open to selling if they can either recoup the €222 million ($249 million) they spent on him in 2017 or receive half that amount with players included in the deal.

Barcelona-based Mundo Deportivo says that he would prefer a move back to Catalonia to play alongside former teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar started the new season by angering the Qatari-backed club when he turned up one week late for training.

The player’s camp maintained he had a prior agreement to stay away but that didn’t wash with his employers who threatened to take “appropriate action”.

The forward, whose time in France has been marked by injuries and controversies, has made a series of remarks that strained his relationship further with the club and sparked outrage on social media.

Asked by an online sports channel about his best memory in football, he cited Barcelona’s incredible 2017 Champions League victory over PSG when he was part of the team that overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit by winning 6-1 in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

- with reporting from Omni.

