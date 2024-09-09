Prescott celebrates record-breaking new contract as Cowboys rout Browns

DAK PRESCOTT CELEBRATED agreeing to terms on a lucrative new contract extension by leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 33-17 rout of the Cleveland Browns.

Prescott has reportedly agreed a four-year deal worth $240 million to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The 31-year-old finished with 179 passing yards and a touchdown in a comprehensive defeat of a disappointing Browns team that saw quarterback Deshaun Watson sacked six times.

Elsewhere, there was a double-digit fightback in Buffalo as Josh Allen led the Bills to a 34-28 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium.

Bills quarterback Allen rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to help Buffalo overturn a 17-3 second quarter deficit.

Allen finished with 232 passing yards from 18-of-23 completions in an impressive start to the season for one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, in the late-night game, David Montgomery’s 1-yard touchdown run 4:41 into overtime gave the host Detroit Lions a 26-20 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

Earlier, Tyreek Hill helped the Miami Dolphins to a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars just hours after being arrested by police as comebacks dominated on a wild first full day of the NFL season on Sunday.

Dolphins receiver Hill was at the center of off-field controversy early Sunday after being arrested by traffic cops near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as he drove to the game.

The 30-year-old speedster was filmed lying face down on the road as police officers handcuffed him for what was later described as a minor traffic violation before being released without charge. Miami police later said one of the officers involved in the stop had been placed on leave.

Hill shrugged off the incident, though, to help the Dolphins recover from a 14-0 second-quarter deficit, with Miami sealing victory thanks to Jason Sanders’ 52-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

The star of the show though was Hill, who electrified the Miami crowd with a sensational 80-yard third-quarter touchdown that put the Dolphins within three points at 17-14.

The receiver then cheekily alluded to his arrest by pretending to be handcuffed by teammate Jaylen Waddle in his touchdown celebration before Miami went on to close out victory.

“I was able to calm down a little bit because I know I had a job to do,” Hill said of his pre-game drama. “I’ve got a family to feed, I’ve got to be a leader of this team.”

In Chicago, meanwhile, No.1 draft pick Caleb Williams’s NFL career got off to a rocky but victorious start as the Bears defense set up a come-from-behind 24-17 victory over Tennessee.

The Titans grabbed a 17-3 half-time lead but the Bears roared back with safety Jonathan Owens — husband of US Olympic gymnastics superstar Simone Biles — scooping up a blocked punt for a touchdown to launch an unanswered 21-point run by Chicago.

In Atlanta, Pittsburgh overcame the injury absence of quarterback Russell Wilson to grind out an 18-10 win over the host Falcons, with all Steelers’ points coming from six Chris Boswell field goals.

Also on Sunday, C.J. Stroud threw for two touchdowns and 234 yards in a gripping 29-27 victory for the Houston Texans at Indianapolis.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, launched their first season since the departure of legendary coach Bill Belichick with a 16-10 victory at Cincinnati.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Saints demolished the Carolina Panthers 47-10 while the New York Giants centenary season got off to a dismal start in a 28-6 pounding by the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

The Los Angeles Chargers overpowered the visiting Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 while Seattle held off Denver 26-20.

In Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pummeled Washington 37-20 with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing for four touchdowns and 289 yards.

– © AFP 2024