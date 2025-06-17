Advertisement
The NFL is coming to Croke Park on 28 September. Alamy Stock Photo
Huge demand leaves fans frustrated as Croke Park NFL tickets go on sale

Over 600,000 accounts logged in to try secure tickets on Ticketmaster this afternoon.
12.44pm, 17 Jun 2025
THOUSANDS OF NFL fans hoping to secure a ticket to September’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings in Croke Park were left frustrated as tickets went on sale today.

Tickets went on general sale at 12pm, with prices ranging from €295 for Category 1 (central lower Hogan and Cusack Stand) to €85 for Category 7 (upper Davin Stand).

However users joining the Ticketmaster sale found themselves in a massive queue, with over 600,000 accounts logged in to try secure tickets. 

By 12.30pm the estimated wait time stood at over one hour.

The game takes place on Sunday 28 September, and will be the first ever competitive NFL fixture to take place in Ireland.

