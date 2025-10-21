Gibbs' double helps Lions beat Buccaneers in Monday Night Football showdown

JAHMYR GIBBS RAN for two touchdowns and 136 yards as the Detroit Lions cruised past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-9.

It took just three minutes for the Lions to open the scoring, Jared Goff finding Amon-Ra St Brown in the end zone on a 27-yard reception.

Gibbs claimed his first touchdown midway through the second quarter when he burst straight through the middle of the Buccaneers defence and ran 78 yards to put the Lions up by 14.

Advertisement

A field goal and touchdown reduced Tampa Bay’s deficit to five with five minutes remaining in the third, but the Buccaneers were ultimately unable to respond to Gibbs’ second touchdown as Detroit improved to 5-2 for the season.

The Seattle Seahawks also picked up their fifth win of the year with a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans.

Houston were unable to recover after Seattle’s fast start saw Zach Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba cross the end zone in the first quarter.

Charbonnet finished with two rushing touchdowns, while Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold added one through the air.