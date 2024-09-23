Chiefs continue winning run as Rams clip 49ers after 14-point rally

NFC CHAMPIONS SAN Francisco let a 14-point lead slip as they were upset by the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 on Sunday while the Dallas Cowboys fell to a second straight NFL home loss.

The Rams produced a stirring fourth-quarter rally to hand the 49ers their first loss of the season with a 37-yard field goal from Joshua Karty with two seconds left clinching the victory.

The Cowboys’ woes continued as they fell 28-25 to the Baltimore Ravens, falling to 1-2 despite a late comeback attempt of their own.

The ‘Niners, cheered on by large traveling support at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, raced out of the blocks with two touchdowns in the opening quarter – both coming from Brock Purdy connecting with Jauan Jennings.

The Rams kept in touch thanks to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kyren Williams, but Purdy found Jennings again, with a 31-yard pass midway through the third quarter to make it 21-7.

But then the Rams started their comeback with a three-yard rushing score from Williams.

Still trailing by 10 points with 6:15 left in the game, a Karty field goal reduced the deficit before Stafford hurled a 50-yard pass to Tutu Atwell and Williams ran in from four yards to tie the game.

Ronnie Bell failed to catch a long Purdy pass with just over a minute left, which would have put San Francisco in field goal range.

The errors mounted up as the Rams were helped by a 25-yard pass interference penalty against De’Vondre Campbell that left Karty with a 37-yard field goal which he converted for the victory.

In Dallas, Derrick Henry ran in two touchdowns and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson had a passing and rushing score as the Ravens took a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dallas’s Dak Prescott scored with a quarterback sneak at the start of the fourth and then threw two more touchdowns, but the Cowboys’ late revival fell short.

Super Bowl champions Kansas City made it three wins out of three with a hard-fought 22-17 victory at the Atlanta Falcons.

The home side led 14-7 midway through the second quarter but three field goals from Harrison Butker and a 13-yard Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster allowed the Chiefs to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter.

But the Chiefs’s defense came up big, restricting Atlanta to a field goal in the fourth with Nick Bolton making a crucial tackle to deny Bijan Robinson a first down on the Falcon’s final drive.

Rashee Rice put up 110 yards on 12 receptions for Kansas City along with a second-quarter touchdown.

