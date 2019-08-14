This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NFL to partner with rapper Jay-Z on social change, music

Roc Nation will advise the organisation on the selection of artists for major events such as the Super Bowl half-time show.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 11:15 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Jay-Z appear at a news conference.
Image: Ben Hider
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and Jay-Z appear at a news conference.
Image: Ben Hider

RAPPER SHAWN “Jay-Z” Carter’s Roc Nation entertainment company and the NFL have started a multi-year partnership that includes a boost to NFL game presentations and social justice initiatives.

Under terms of the deal, Roc Nation will advise the NFL on the selection of artists for major NFL events such as the Super Bowl half-time show.

Jay-Z’s group will also help boost community efforts through American football and music under the NFL’s Inspire Change program launched earlier this year to bolster communities around the United States in areas for education and economic advancement, police and community relations and criminal justice reform.

With its global reach, the NFL has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Carter said. “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas — instead, we unify them.”

Roc Nation will help the NFL create and distribute music streaming services contest.

“Every conversation I’ve had with Jay has been inspiring, not just on his perspective on the process of how we do the entertainment, but what we should try to achieve,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “His perspective is going to drive us.”

