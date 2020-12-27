BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

Chiefs seize NFL playoff bye as Steelers take division crown

Losses jeopardized the playoff hopes of Indianapolis and Cleveland.

By AFP Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 10:44 PM
27 minutes ago 431 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5311781
Patrick Mahomes is interviewed after the Chiefs' victory.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Patrick Mahomes is interviewed after the Chiefs' victory.
Patrick Mahomes is interviewed after the Chiefs' victory.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PATRICK MAHOMES RALLIED the Kansas City Chiefs over Atlanta 17-14 on Sunday to give the reigning Super Bowl champions a first-round bye and home-field edge in the NFL playoffs.

There was also plenty of heartache in the season’s penultimate weekend as losses jeopardized the playoff hopes of Indianapolis and a Cleveland squad missing key players due to Covid-19.

Host Pittsburgh rallied late to edge Indianapolis 28-24 and secure the AFC North division crown while the host New York Jets won only their second game by downing Cleveland 23-16, a win ensuring NFL-worst Jacksonville, 1-14, has the 2021 NFL Draft top pick.

Mahomes completed 24-of-44 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, his second scoring toss a 25-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 1:55 remaining to lift the Chiefs ahead to stay.

The Falcons set up a tying 39-yard field goal attempt by South Korean kicker Koo Young-hoe but the kick was wide right and the Chiefs sealed the AFC top seed.

Mahomes also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, whose seven catches for 98 yards gave him an NFL one-season tight end reception record of 1,416 yards from 105 catches in 2020.

Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger completed 34-of-49 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers snapped a three-game losing skid to beat the Colts.

Indianapolis led 24-7 before “Big Ben” hit scoring throws of 39 yards to Diontae Johnson, 5 yards to Eric Ebron and 25 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers defense stopped a late Indy drive.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Colts fell level with Cleveland, Baltimore and Miami at 10-5 in a fight for the last three AFC playoff spots, but would need help in the final week to advance.

Tennessee (10-4) can clinch the AFC South division title with a later win at Green Bay (11-3).

Cleveland, out of the playoffs since 2002, had four receivers and two linebackers out due to Covid-19 tests and contact tracing and fell behind 20-3 to the lowly Jets (2-13). A fightback died when the Browns lost the ball on downs in Jets territory in the last seconds.

Lamar Jackson threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran 13 times for 80 yards to spark Baltimore over the visiting New York Giants 27-13.

New York’s loss opened the door for Washington (6-8) to clinch the NFC East division title and a playoff spot with a later home win over Carolina.

Chicago (8-7) moved ahead of Arizona (8-7) for the last NFC playoff spot by overwhelming host Jacksonville 41-17.

The Los Angeles Rams (9-5) also hoped to clinch an NFC playoff spot with a victory at Seattle (10-4).

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie