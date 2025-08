Irish scrum-half Niall Armstrong swaps Exeter Chiefs for URC's Dragons

THE DRAGONS HAVE confirmed the signing of former Ulster academy scrum-half Niall Armstrong from Exeter Chiefs.

Armstrong, 25, made his debut for the West-of-England club in September 2023 and went on to make 20 first-team appearances for the Chiefs across two seasons.

Armstrong made just seven of those appearances last season, however, with an ankle injury hampering his progress. He has swapped Sandy Park for Rodney Parade in search of more first-team rugby.

๐Ÿ”๐—Ÿ๐—ข๐—–๐—ž๐—˜๐—— ๐—œ๐—ก | Dragons are delighted to announce the signing of scrum-half Niall Armstrong who has joined ahead of the ๐Ÿ†• season. ๐Ÿ‰



We are 'Over the Moon' that the Belfast-born half-back is a Dragon! ๐Ÿ‰#WeAreGwentRugby pic.twitter.com/KENosbDxaw — Dragons RFC ๐Ÿ‰ (@dragonsrfc) August 6, 2025

Advertisement

Armstrong won back-to-back Ulster Schools Cups with RBAI in 2016 and 2017 โ€” where he was a teammate of Michael Lowryโ€™s โ€” before joining the Ulster Rugby academy. After being cut loose by his native province, he went on to attend Exeter University at third level, captaining the collegeโ€™s first XV and winning two national intervarsity titles.

At the Dragons, Armstrong will compete for scrum-half minutes with Wales international Rhodri Williams, Dragons academy graduates Che Hope and Morgan Lloyd, and Wales U20 Logan Franklin.

โ€œIโ€™m really excited to join the Dragons and embrace the opportunity to challenge myself in a new environment, playing rugby in Wales,โ€ Armstrong said.

โ€œThe club has put together a strong, talented squad ahead of the new season, and Iโ€™m eager to play a key role in helping us achieve success on the field.

โ€œThe chance to compete in the United Rugby Championship and face top-level opposition is one Iโ€™m relishing.

โ€œThe hard work starts now with pre-season, and Iโ€™m really looking forward to meeting the supporters at Rodney Parade and proudly representing Gwent rugby.โ€

Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia added: โ€œNiall is a talented and driven scrum half and weโ€™re already enjoying having him within the environment.

โ€œIโ€™m excited to see him kick on and take his opportunity with us over the upcoming season.โ€