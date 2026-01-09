Kilkenny carpenter Niall Culleton secures PDC Tour card

IRELAND’S NIALL CULLETON has secured a Professional Darts Corporation [PDC] Tour Card at Q School in the UK.

The Kilkenny carpenter won six games in succession at the Arena MK in Milton Keynes to earn one of the two cards on offer on Friday.

Culleton, 38, will now join the professional tour, which includes players like back-to-back world champion Luke Littler, Michael Van Gerwen and Luke Humphries.

Keane Barry (Meath), William O’Connor (Limerick), Brendan Dolan (Fermanagh), Darryl Gurney (Derry) and Mickey Mansell (Tyrone) have also recently held cards.

Culleton defeated England’s Danny Goddard 6-5 to prevail, having also come from 5-0 down to overcome youngster Sam Jackson on his run to the decider.

“It’s amazing,” he told the PDC afterwards.

“I remember coming close in 2018 or 2019…since then it has been haunting me. I went to Q School last year, I didn’t go to anything afterwards. I said, ‘I need to go home, reset, and start enjoying the game again. I’m enjoying it!

“Winning the tour card is the start of it. It’s to build from here now and push on and see what I can push myself to do and just see where it goes.”

Carlow man Steve Lennon could join Culleton and co on tour: he tops the Q School Order of Merit after winning five of his six games on Friday.

The top five in the Order of Merit table on Sunday will claim cards, with Tipperary’s Stephen Rosney also in contention in fourth.