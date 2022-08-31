Key defender and Liverpool captain ruled out of Ireland’s decisive World Cup qualifier

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team will be without experienced defender Niamh Fahey for tomorrow’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Finland.

A sold-out Tallaght Stadium [KO 7pm, live on RTÉ 2] hosts the clash, where a win will secure a play-off spot.

But Vera Pauw’s side go into the game — which the Ireland manager stresses is a ‘final’ — without Liverpool captain Fahey due to injury.

“There was one playing coming in injured, Niamh Fahey, and she will not make tomorrow,” Pauw said at today’s pre-match press conference at Tallaght.

“We did a scan, and on the basis of the scan, we are sitting down tonight with the medical team to see if she can make Slovakia. It’s not a severe injury, but not ready.”

Pauw agreed that the loss of one of the team’s most experienced players – Fahey has 104 caps to her name – is a big blow.

“Yes, but we have a broad squad and I think that we have found a very good solution for that. I’m not going to tell you,” she smiled.

“This is not a game to find experiments, but you need to find a solution so you will see tomorrow how we’re going to do that.”

Tomorrow’s meeting with Finland is part of a decisive double-header as the Girls In Green play Slovakia away on Tuesday to round off their Group A campaign.

Fahey could return for that game in Senec.

“There is still hope. The scan showed that it was not a severe injury, but we need to discuss if she is ready for Slovakia.”

Fahey had been operating in a back three with Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell.

Her Liverpool team-mate Megan Campbell is back in the squad, with Claire O’Riordan another option, while defensive midfielder Megan Connolly could drop deeper in Fahey’s absence, as has been done before.

Katie McCabe and Vera Pauw in today's pre-match press conference. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

On the encounter itself, Pauw said: “We see the magnitude of this game but we approach it in exactly the same way. This is a final. We go in to do everything to get a fantastic result. What it will be, we will see tomorrow.

“If we need to secure a draw to secure our chances in Slovakia or if we need to fight for a win or goals against us we will be ready.”

Captain Katie McCabe, sitting on Pauw’s right-hand side, echoed those sentiments: “For us, it’s another game towards what we want to achieve which is reaching the play-off of the World Cup.

“Tomorrow night will be a lot different [than the 2-1 win in Helsinki]. There is a whole lot more at stake and they are going to want to come and beat us here. It is up to us to make sure that does not happen. They’re a threat all over the park in my opinion, they’re a very fast, powerful team.”

On leading her team out at a sold-out Tallaght, just a stone’s throw from her home in Kilnamanagh, the Arsenal star smiled: “It is going to be incredible. We always wanted a sell-out here. I hope everyone who has a ticket turns up.and comes and supports us because we need everyone behind us for 90 minutes plus.

“Personally, it is just another game here at Tallaght stadium, leading the girls out and making sure we get the result. It will be an incredible atmosphere with friends and family in the crowd but ultimately all that matters when you cross the white line is the football.”

And Pauw added, speaking of the importance of the 12th man: “In difficult moments they are so loud and that will help us. It is the passion of the crowd that you always feel on the pitch. If there is a very unfortunate reason that you cannot use your ticket make sure that your neighbour comes.”

Once again, the Dutch coach refused to be properly drawn on the play-offs, focusing on this decisive double-header against Finland and Slovakia, rather than the permutations and complexities associated with certain results.

“We see Finland is the crucial game. That is our final and we treat it as a final itself. After the game tomorrow, we know where we stand,” Pauw concluded.