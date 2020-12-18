Niamh Farrelly makes switch to Glasgow City from Peamount

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL STAR Niamh Farrelly has earned a move to Glasgow City.

The 21-year-old defender has been rewarded for her role in Peamount United’s double-winning campaign with a first professional deal.

“We are all excited about bringing Niamh to the club,” head coach, Scott Booth said.

“She is a fantastic player who is versatile, athletic and totally focused. She is capped for her country and still young enough to continue her development at Glasgow City.” Farrelly has signed until the end of the 2023 season and joins compatriots Clare Shine and Tyler Toland at the top Scottish club. “I am delighted to sign my first professional contract at Glasgow City,” Farrelly says, “a very successful team over the years. “I can’t wait to learn from Scott and all the girls and help the team as much as I can.”