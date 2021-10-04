Nicholas Roche calls time on 17-year pro cycling career

NICHOLAS ROCHE HAS announced his retirement from professional cycling.

The the son of legendary cyclist Stephen Roche, winner of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and World Championship road race in 1987, Nicholas carved out an impressive career in his own right.

The 37-year-old spent 17 seasons in the professional ranks, claiming 12 victories. A two-time national champion, he won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana and twice finished inside the top 10.

A veteran of 24 Grand Tours, he finished 12th in the 2012 Tour de France – his highest finished at the famed race. He recently finished 13th overall in the Tour of Britain and finished third on a stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

Roche is a four-time Olympian, including three times alongside his cousin Dan Martin, another professional cyclist who is also retiring this month.

Roche’s last race arrived at yesterday’s road race at the National Championships, where he finished sixth.

“This is both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever had to make,” Roche wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Big News: its time for me to close a very special chapter of my life! @TrinitySports_ pic.twitter.com/IXqmmvKGdE — nicholas roche (@nicholasroche) October 4, 2021

“I have been lucky to have spent time with some of the best cyclists in the world, past and present. We often discussed when is the right time to start a new chapter.

“I always thought I would keep racing as long as possible, however, these riders often said that one morning you will wake up and just know it is time to retire. You will be ready to try something else, have new challenges and new goals.

“I never believed them until that day arrived in August for me. For the first time in my life, I woke up one morning before a race knowing it was time to do something else.”

Roche has a number of business interests and is expected to continue his media work, while he’ll act as consultant for his management company Trinity Sports Management.