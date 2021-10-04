Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Nicholas Roche calls time on 17-year pro cycling career

‘A tear was shed, but luckily I have no regrets.’ he said in a statement.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Oct 2021, 6:28 PM
22 minutes ago 893 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5565174
Nicholas Roche of Team DSM after is final race.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Nicholas Roche of Team DSM after is final race.
Nicholas Roche of Team DSM after is final race.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NICHOLAS ROCHE HAS announced his retirement from professional cycling. 

The the son of legendary cyclist Stephen Roche, winner of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and World Championship road race in 1987, Nicholas carved out an impressive career in his own right.

The 37-year-old spent 17 seasons in the professional ranks, claiming 12 victories. A two-time national champion, he won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana and twice finished inside the top 10.

A veteran of 24 Grand Tours, he finished 12th in the 2012 Tour de France – his highest finished at the famed race. He recently finished 13th overall in the Tour of Britain and finished third on a stage of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

Roche is a four-time Olympian, including three times alongside his cousin Dan Martin, another professional cyclist who is also retiring this month. 

Roche’s last race arrived at yesterday’s road race at the National Championships, where he finished sixth. 

“This is both the hardest and easiest decision I have ever had to make,” Roche wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I have been lucky to have spent time with some of the best cyclists in the world, past and present. We often discussed when is the right time to start a new chapter. 

“I always thought I would keep racing as long as possible, however, these riders often said that one morning you will wake up and just know it is time to retire. You will be ready to try something else, have new challenges and new goals.

“I never believed them until that day arrived in August for me. For the first time in my life, I woke up one morning before a race knowing it was time to do something else.”

Roche has a number of business interests and is expected to continue his media work, while he’ll act as consultant for his management company Trinity Sports Management.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie