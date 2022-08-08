Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 8 August 2022
Nick Faldo signs off on golf commentary career in emotional farewell

The six-time major champion called his final tournament at the Wyndham Championship.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Aug 2022
1 hour ago 2,227 Views 2 Comments
AFTER 16 YEARS in the booth, one of golf’s most famous faces — and then one of its most recognisable voices — signed off on his commentary career in a tearful farewell.

Six-time major champion Nick Faldo was visibly emotional at the close of CBS’s broadcast from the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship on Sunday evening.

The 65-year-old had previously announced his decision to retire from his role as the station’s lead golf analyst in order to spend more time with his family.

“I was in a boat in Ireland,” he said as he struggled to compose himself to deliver his closing thoughts.

“They gave me a call and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’

“I literally fell out of the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are, 16 years later.”

“It’s been an amazing run,” Faldo’s long-time broadcast partner Nantz, sitting alongside Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker-Finch, agreed.

