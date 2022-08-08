Nick Faldo signs off on golf commentary career in emotional farewell

AFTER 16 YEARS in the booth, one of golf’s most famous faces — and then one of its most recognisable voices — signed off on his commentary career in a tearful farewell.
Six-time major champion Nick Faldo was visibly emotional at the close of CBS’s broadcast from the PGA Tour Wyndham Championship on Sunday evening.
The 65-year-old had previously announced his decision to retire from his role as the station’s lead golf analyst in order to spend more time with his family.
“I was in a boat in Ireland,” he said as he struggled to compose himself to deliver his closing thoughts.
“They gave me a call and said, ‘How would you like to sit next to Jim Nantz?’
“I literally fell out of the boat, I really did. That was 2006, and here we are, 16 years later.”
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
“It’s been an amazing run,” Faldo’s long-time broadcast partner Nantz, sitting alongside Frank Nobilo and Ian Baker-Finch, agreed.
"I'm a single child and I've found, at 65, three brothers." ❤️— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2022
The end of an era.@NickFaldo006 signs off for the final time. pic.twitter.com/nXm8mRMPnz
COMMENTS (2)