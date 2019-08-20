This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Christy Ring Cup-winning manager makes surprise decision to step down

Nick Fitzgerald has resigned as Meath hurling manager due to work commitments.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,475 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4774759
Former Royals boss Nick Fitzgerald.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Former Royals boss Nick Fitzgerald.
Former Royals boss Nick Fitzgerald.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MEATH WILL RETURN to the Joe McDonagh Cup under new management after Nick Fitzgerald confirmed his departure today. 

Fitzgerald led the Royals to Christy Ring Cup glory this season and was expected to lead them back into the second tier in 2020. But after two years in charge and despite being offered a new term, he made the decision to step down due to work commitments.

“Finding the right balance with my business, home life, and the commitment required to manage the Meath senior hurling team has been difficult as well as being thoroughly enjoyable,” he said in a statement. 

“Moving forward I have a business that continues to thrive outside of Ireland and Britain as well as other parts of Europe. The build-up of the travel time involved with this continues to grow and these additional time pressures will see me out of the country more often.

“When you have players giving the total commitment you need to match or indeed exceed that level, and this is where I would fail in 2020 if I continued as manager.”

Fitzgerald also paid a glowing tribute to his backroom team and players, who defeated Down by 4-19 to 2-15 in the Christy Ring final in June. 

Meath were relegated from the Joe McDonagh during the Waterford native’s first year in charge after losing all five of their games, but they sealed an immediate return to the competition this summer.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie