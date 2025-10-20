ATHLONE TOWN OWNER Nick Giannotti says planning is underway for 2026 as the club continue to “advance and invest in” the women’s section.

US businessman Giannotti watched Athlone complete their first domestic double in yesterday’s FAI Cup final.

Kelly Brady was the hat-trick hero as the Midlanders beat Bohemians 3-2 at Tallaght Stadium.

The US-born, Irish-qualified striker is one of several international players in the Athlone squad whose future is unclear.

Irrespective of what the winter brings, Giannotti is optimistic for next season, with significant momentum garnered.

“There will always be players who want to go and some will stay,” he said. “The reality is we’re going back to the Champions League next season.

“They’re a great group and within they’ll have to convince themselves. It will be fine.

“We’ll get some new players who will want to come and play for this great team.

“When you’re the best in Ireland, qualifying for the Champions League again, it’s not too hard of a sell.

“The women’s section has been great for the community and team. We’re advancing and investing in the women’s section all the time.”

The 42 understands Athlone have been leading the way in terms of professional contracts, with half of the league’s pro players (12) on the books at Town.

But smaller touches have also been crucial, Giannotti explains.

“The players said it was important to have their names and numbers on the back of their jerseys so we did that.

“We’re already planning for next year, trying to make the matchday environment more attractive. We’ll drive more festivities at the ground.

“We have a great facility with lots of land and space to do things.”

The multi-club owner hailed John Sullivan’s side after their “pretty darn exciting” piece of history, which continues the remarkable story from their inception in 2020.

“I said from the moment I met them that this is a very special group of girls. You see how great they are together. I’m glad to help them through this journey. It’s not mine – it’s theirs and really, really special.

“There’s a lot of things that Athlone Town can be and I’m here to help that with where we plan on going.

“The reality is the women’s team has momentum. That’s important to me.

“You’ll see the Plymouth Argyle women’s team doing well. We’re putting things together and having a go, driven by a former Irish goalkeeper, Marie Hourihan.

“We had the managers, men’s and women’s, from Larne here today. They had a good day out. We have a good support group, people supporting each other in the family.”