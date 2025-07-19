Nick Griggs wins silver at European U23 Championships

NICK GRIGGS HAS won another medal for Ireland at the European U23 Championships in Norway.

The Tyrone 20-year-old secured silver in the 5000m in a time of 13:45.80. Netherlands’ Niels Laros stormed to victory in 13:44.74.

It’s Griggs’ latest achievement as he continues a stunning underage career. The Candour Track Club star won U23 silver at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey last December, adding to his U20 bronze from the previous edition. He also set the all-time record for Parkrun last year, having also had some memorable days on the track.

Griggs’ Candour training partner, Callum Morgan, finished 10th in 13:53.18, while Abdel Laadjel withdrew before the start of the race.

Last night, Anika Thompson and Nicola Tuthill made history for Ireland as they medalled in Bergen.

Thompson took gold in the women’s 10000m final, becoming just the second ever Irish athlete to top the podium at the championships, while Tuthill claimed a maiden field success for her country, winning the hammer throw.