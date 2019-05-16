This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nick Kyrgios smashes racket and throws chair onto the court in Italian Open meltdown

The volatile Australian defaulted the match against Casper Ruud of Norway and stormed off.

By AFP Thursday 16 May 2019, 4:15 PM
19 minutes ago 693 Views 1 Comment
Tennis, Internazionali BNL d'Italia 2019 Kyrgios at the Italian Open. Source: Alfredo Falcone/Lapresse.&Quot;A

AUSTRALIAN NICK KYRGIOS forfeited his second-round game at the Italian Open today after walking off court against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The controversial figure was serving at 1-1 in the third set when the referee gave a point against him for unsportsmanlike conduct for swearing.

His response was to kick a water bottle before throwing a chair, packing his bag and then storming off court.

Kyrgios defaulted the match with Ruud winning 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-1 to advance to the third round.

