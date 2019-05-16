Nick Kyrgios smashes racket and throws chair onto the court in Italian Open meltdown

Kyrgios at the Italian Open. Source: Alfredo Falcone/Lapresse.&Quot;A

AUSTRALIAN NICK KYRGIOS forfeited his second-round game at the Italian Open today after walking off court against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The controversial figure was serving at 1-1 in the third set when the referee gave a point against him for unsportsmanlike conduct for swearing.

His response was to kick a water bottle before throwing a chair, packing his bag and then storming off court.

Kyrgios defaulted the match with Ruud winning 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 2-1 to advance to the third round.

NSFW: Nick Kyrgios absolutely loses it at the Italian Open 😳



(via @andreopines) pic.twitter.com/TabwYNlonv — SI Tennis (@SI_Tennis) May 16, 2019

