Henderson counting down to only Southwell for now with Constitution Hill.

NICKY HENDERSON HAS no doubt Constitution Hill is “still as good as he was two years ago” – but admits “there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge” before he commits to another Champion Hurdle challenge.

The nine-year-old is edging towards his run on the flat at Southwell next week, a highly unusual preparation but one rather born from necessity given that he has fallen in three of his last four races.

“It’ll just do him good, and it will do us all good if it goes right. You can see why we are doing it, he’s got to have a race,” Henderson told talkSPORT 2.

“We don’t know if he’ll run in the Champion Hurdle, we really don’t. We’ve been doing loads of jumping with him, and it is perfectly possible that he’ll go.

“There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then. I’m not going to rule it in or out. Let’s get over next Friday first and then think about where we go next.

“I’ve no doubt he’s still as good as he was two years ago. His work is as good as it has ever been, which is why we can do this on the flat. A mile and a half will be ideal for him.

“The frustrating thing is poor old Sir Gino is still in the vets and with Constitution Hill we’ve got issues with him as a hurdler. They are the two best hurdlers around in Britain and if both of them were there in their prime they’d be odds on, I’ve no doubt.

“It’s just frustrating we’ve the two best horses but at the moment we can’t run them.”

Regarding the decision facing him for the Champion Hurdle, Henderson said: “It’s a difficult one.

“An awful lot of people are saying ‘come on Henderson, stop fussing about’ and there’s an awful lot saying ‘how could you do it?’. That’s my predicament, along with Michael Buckley (owner) and we’ve got to be prepared to take full responsibility.

“If it works, everyone will say it’s great to see him again and if it doesn’t, who takes the consequences? Well, that will be me.

“Unfortunately it’s becoming a very public one and that doesn’t make it any easier. He has been schooling, Yogi Breisner was in this morning, and you couldn’t see anything better, you can’t make him make a mistake here, but that’s the way the land goes.

“It’s certainly not his eyesight! We’ve checked everything, nobody has come up with a simple solution, there’s nothing wrong with his confidence.

“The only good thing is if the flat racing lark works then at least we have an alternative career. I don’t think he would be at Royal Ascot though because the only race for him is the Gold Cup and the chance of the ground being suitable is unlikely, and he simply wouldn’t stay two and a half miles.”